The parents of a man who was killed in the Reading Terror attack on Saturday evening have paid tribute to him, calling him someone who “who never hurt anyone in his life”.

Mr Wails was killed alongside James Furlong and Joseph Ritchie-Bennett, on Saturday evening in Forbury Gardens in Reading. According to witnesses at the park, their attacker approached them and others, with what has been described as a 5-inch knife.

Speaking about the lost of their son, Mr Wails’ parents said,

“David was a kind and much-loved son, brother and uncle who never hurt anyone in his life.

“We are broken-hearted at losing him and in such a terrible way. We will treasure our wonderful memories of him and he will always be with us in our hearts”

The attack, which happened on Saturday evening in Reading’s, Forbury Gardens has now been labelled as a terror attack, by Thames Valley Police.

A twenty-five year old man has been arrested in connection to the incident. He remains in custody.

The victims are due to have post-mortem examinations to take place this week to identify the cause of their deaths.

Detective Chief Superintendent Kath Barnes, Head of CTPSE, said: “This investigation is continuing at pace.

“We have a large team of officers and staff working to establish exactly what happened in the lead up to, during and after this incident.

“Our thoughts very much remain with the family and friends of those who have lost loved ones and those who have been injured and affected as a result of this tragic incident.

“I would ask both the media and the public again not to speculate on any aspect of this case at this time as this could have an impact on the ongoing investigation and any future court appearances.”

