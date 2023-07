From his latest scene at Lucasmen

The handsome and smooth-bottom boy JJ George never had a proper welcome to Lucas Entertainment. So he gets one in the style of a “Bareback Auditions” audition. And who better to sit with a newbie during his interview than a hung-top like Sir Peter?

After the interview, you can imagine the amazing time JJ George had sucking on Sir Peter’s all-powerful manhood before taking it up the ass!

