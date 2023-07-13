Joe Exotic says the lump in his chest is growing, says he’ll refuse cancer treatment

The star of Netflix Tiger King, Joe Exotic has said that he’ll refuse cancer treatment in prison if tests show that he has breast cancer.

Taking to social media, Joe Exotic said that the lump in his breast had been growing so fast, but he had not been able to get any test done for over 7 months.

The former big cat owner said that he had been waiting 7 months for tests to see if he had cancer. The tumour in his left breast has apparently been growing. He also said that he was waiting for tests for his bladder as well.

Dealing with the pain

The star also said that he was dealing with the pain, because he’d refuse treatment if it turns out that he has cancer. He wrote, “I’m going to refuse treatment anyways if it’s cancer, not going to puke another year just to die in prison anyways”

He then went on to slam both Presidents Trump and Biden for not caring about the truth.

He shared a bird’s eye view of his cramped cell and what looks to be a half-eaten tray of prison food.

The lump in my left breast is growing so fast. Have been waiting 7 months now on test and test on bladder.



I just deal with the pain because I’m going to refuse treatment anyways if it’s cancer, not going to puke another year just to die in prison anyways because no one… pic.twitter.com/r2jsHxI2CE — Joe Exotic (@joe_exotic) July 13, 2023

Cruel treatment

According to his Twitter account, Exotic has been in solitary since June 23rd and is having to use a rag to brush his teeth. The person who wrote the tweet slammed the prison service saying, “Why are there no mother fuckers in charge of making sure solitary confinement for federal prisons is regulated and being operated to highest best minimum standards?”

Advertisements

Joe Exotic has been in solitary since June 23 and is having to use a rag to brush his teeth. Why are there no mother fuckers in charge of making sure solitary confinement for federal prisons is regulated and being operated to highest best minimum standards? #freejoeexotic pic.twitter.com/PVDZMm8K2h — Joe Exotic (@joe_exotic) July 13, 2023

Who is Joe Exotic?

Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, is a former zoo operator, big cat enthusiast, and central figure in the popular Netflix documentary series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.” The documentary explores the world of exotic animal ownership, focusing on Joe Exotic’s life, his private zoo in Oklahoma, and his feud with Carole Baskin, the owner of Big Cat Rescue.

Joe Exotic gained notoriety for his flamboyant personality, colorful outfits, and passionate involvement with big cats, particularly tigers. He owned and operated the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, which housed various exotic animals, including tigers, lions, and other large cats.

The “Tiger King” series delves into Joe Exotic’s controversial practices, his legal troubles, and his rivalry with Carole Baskin. The documentary also explores his unsuccessful campaign for political office and his eventual conviction on multiple charges, including animal cruelty and a murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin.

According to reports, Joe is currently serving time at the Federal Medical Center, Fort Worth

Advertisements

About the author: TheGayUK Team The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Print

Pocket

