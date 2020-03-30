” If you can work the clubs, you can work anywhere”

One of the UK’s favourite Drag Queens, Fanny Burns is celebrating 20 years in the business. The Weston-Super-Mare Pride hostess shared the cutest throwback photos and memories of her as “Matt Lewis” at the tender age of 15 and 17, including how he used to sell CDs for a fiver out the back of his dad’s Fiat Punto!

Taking to Instagram she said,

“So pre drag … many moons ago, I spent 4 years on the midlands ‘Club and Pub’ scene under the name ‘Matt Lewis’

Talking about the throwback pictures on Instagram she added, “On the left was the year 2000 – aged 15, and the right 2002 having just recorded my second CD, which we sold out the back of my dad’s Fiat Punto for a fiver after shows.

“Hardest Gigs”

The queen also shared that although the audience wasn’t always the most receptive, the clubs were a “worthwhile stomping ground” adding that if you could “work the clubs, you can work anywhere”.

She added, “These were some of the HARDEST gigs …. no sat navs, no social media, and a crowd that would make Simon Cowell look like a ‘Kids Party Clown’.

A hard, but worthwhile, stomping ground. If you can work the clubs, you can work anywhere.

This in mind, 2020 I celebrate 20 years of being an Entertainer, I’m blessed to have made a life out of being on stage

