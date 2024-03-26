From Sydney to Singapore and Bangkok to Birmingham, this comprehensive compilation features key dates for all major global Pride events occurring throughout 2024.
Last year we witnessed one of the most significant celebrations of LGBTQIA+ inclusion and acceptance worldwide, with the queer community and its allies gathering for over a thousand Pride events in 56 countries.
Amid various legislative efforts aiming to undermine the rights of LGBTQIA+ individuals, particularly targeting transgender people and drag performers, it is paramount to demonstrate solidarity, persist in advocating for equality, and commemorate the progress achieved thus far. Additionally, it is essential to continue honouring the LGBT+ pioneers whose efforts paved the way for the rights we enjoy today.
To find out dates for every pride in the UK, check out pridedates.co.uk for a comprehensive list of pride events happening in England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Eire.
Read on for the complete list of Pride dates occurring worldwide in 2024. Please note that this list will be regularly updated
Australasia
Adelaide, Australia TBA
Auckland, New Zealand 17 February
Brisbane, Australia TBA
Christchurch, New Zealand 15-31 March
Hamilton, New Zealand 7-20 April
SpringOUT (Canberra), Australia 2 November
Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, Australia 16 February – 3 March
Victoria (Melbourne), Australia 11 February
Wellington, New Zealand 1-17 March
Western Australia (Perth), Australia TBA
Africa
Cape Town, South Africa 2 March
Johannesburg, South Africa 26 October
Asia
Bangkok Pride, Thailand 1 June
Hanoi, Vietnam TBA
Hong Kong TBA
Manila, Philippines TBA
Mumbai, India 3 February
Osaka, Japan TBA
Singapore 24 June
Taiwan 26 October
Tokyo, Japan 19-21 April
Europe
Athens, Greece TBA
Amsterdam, Netherlands 27 July – 4 August
Antwerp, Belgium 7-11 August
Baltic (Riga, Latvia) 6-15 June
Barcelona, Spain TBA
Belgrade, Serbia September 2-7
Berlin. Germany 27 July
Benidorm, Spain TBA
Brussels, Belgium 18 May
Budapest, Hungary 22 June
Copenhagen, Denmark 10-18 August
Cork, Ireland TBA
Dublin, Ireland 29 June
EuroPride (Thessaloniki, Greece) 21-29 June
Frankfurt, Germany 8-11 August
Helsinki, Finland 24-30 June
Ibiza, Spain 7-15 June
Limerick, Ireland 13 July
Ljubljana, Slovenia 15 June
Luxembourg 6-14 July
Madrid, Spain 28 June – 6 July
Malmo, Sweden 3-6 July
Marseille, France TBC
Martigny, Switzerland 19-20 July
Maspalomas, Gran Canaria 8 May
Maspalomas, Gran Canaria: Winter Pride 4-10 November
Munich, Germany 8-23 June
Oslo, Norway 21-29 June
Paris, France 29 June
Prague, Czechia 5-11 August
Reykjavik, Iceland 6-11 August
Rome, Italy 15 June
Sofia, Bulgaria 22 June
Torremolinos, Spain 26 May – 2 June
Valletta, Malta 6-15 September
Vienna, Austria 25 May – 9 June
Zurich, Switzerland TBA
UK
Aberystwyth 20 April
Belfast 19-28 July
Birmingham 25 May
Bourne Free (Bournemouth) 5-6 July
Brighton 3-4 August
Brighton Trans+ Pride TBA
Bristol 29 June-14 July
Cambridge 15 June
Canterbury 8-9 June
Cardiff 22-23 June
Chester 17 August
Derby 14 September
Doncaster 10 August
Dundee 15 June
Edinburgh 22 June
Exeter TBA
Essex Pride (Chelmsford) 22 June
Falmouth 27 April
Foyle Pride (Derry) 15-25 August
Grampian Pride (Aberdeen) 25 May
Swansea 18 May
Surrey TBA
Suffolk Pride (Ipswich) 8 June
Mardi Gla (Glasgow) 20 July
Margate 10 August
Newquay 20 July
Northern Pride (Newcastle) 20-21 July
Norwich 27 July
Notts Pride (Hockley) 27 July
Oxford 8 June
Leeds 21 July
Leicester 31 August
Lincoln 17 August
Liverpool TBA
London 29 June
London Trans+ Pride 27 July
Manchester 23-26 August
Manchester Trans+ Pride 4 August
Plymouth 22 June
Sheffield 22 June
St Ives 5 October
Trans+ Pride Scotland, Kilmarnock 30 March
UK Black Pride TBA
North America
Acapulco, Mexico TBA
Ashbury Park, New Jersey 2 June
Atlanta, Georgia 12-13 October
Baltimore, Maryland 10-16 June
Birmingham, Alabama 9 June
Boston, Massachusetts 8 June
Calgary, Alberta TBA
Casper, Wyoming TBA
Chicago, Illinois 30 June
Columbus, Ohio 15 June
Dallas, Texas 1-2 June
Denver, Colorado 22-23 June
Guadalajara, Mexico 15 June
Havana, Cuba 9-19 May
Honolulu, Hawaii 19 October
Kansas City, Missouri 7-9 June
Key West, Florida 5-9 June
Las Vegas, Nevada TBA
Little Rock, Arkansas TBA
Mexico City, Mexico 26 June-1 July
Miami Beach, Florida 13-14 April
Milwaukee, Wisconsin 6-8 June
Montreal, Quebec TBA
New Orleans, Louisiana 7-9 June
New York City, New York 30 June
Tampa, Florida 23 March
Toronto, Ontario TBA
San Francisco, California 29-30 June
St Louis Black Pride, Missouri 15-18 August
Orlando, Florida 12 April
San Salvador, El Salvador TBA
Seattle, Washington 30 June
Springfield, Illinois 18 May
Sacramento, California 8-9 June
Nashville, Tennessee 22-23 June
Philly Black Pride, Pennsylvania 25-28 April
Phoenix, Arizona 19-20 October
Portland, Oregon 20-21 July
PrideFete, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic TBA
Provincetown, Massachusetts 31 May-June 2
Rhode Island 15 June
Puerto Rico, San Juan 23 June
Puerto Vallarta, Mexico TBA
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 31 May-2 June
Vancouver Winter Pride, British Columbia 2-24 February
Victoria, British Columbia June 27 June-7 July
Washington D.C. 31 May- 9 June
Washington D.C. Black Pride 24-27 May
West Hartford, Connecticut 22 June
Winnipeg, Manitoba 1-2 June
South America
Bogota, Colombia 29 June
Buenos Aires, Argentina TBA
Brasilia, Brazil 24 June-9 July
Lima, Peru 29 June
Montevideo, Uruguay TBA
Santiago, Chile TBA
Sao Paulo, Brazil 2 June
Sao Paulo Trans + Pride, Brazil 31 May