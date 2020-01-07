We Are Gay UK

Former gay adult star dies, Mancano Torres 35

The Spanish former porn star dies after apparently taking his own life.

An adult porn star Macanao Torres was found dead at his home on the 29th December 2019. Apparently he died after falling to his death.

Torres left the porn industry in 2016 after a career that spanned a decade. When he retired in 2016 he told fans that he had been diagnosed with a rare form of lymphoma.

The star was known to have worked with Hardkinks, Treasure Island Media and Butch Dixon.

Taking to Twitter a statement from Hardkinks said, “The first time I took pictures of a model was you. The first time I shot a scene was with you. Unforgettable moments that sadly will not be repeated. Thanks for everything. RIP Macanao”

If you need to speak to someone about suicide or you are having trouble with your won mental wellbeing please reach out to Samaritans on 116 123.

