Adam Lambert says queers in music are becoming mainstream

Adam Lambert has spoken about how LGBT+ people in music are becoming mainstream while still maintaining a niche and “subcategory” vibe.

In the time since Lambert’s first release back in 2009, there has been a wave of out artists, including Sam Smith, Janelle Monáe, Olly Alexander, Frank Ocean and MNEK.

Speaking in Rollacoaster magazine, Lambert said that at the beginning of his career that being out in the music industry felt like “uncharted territory” and “scary” but it was exciting because it was the dawn of change.

“A whole niche now”

He told Rollacoaster,

“It was a little bit like unchartered territory, and it was exciting because I knew that it was a change, but it was also a bit scary…The queer movement in music is like a whole niche now, it’s this whole thing and what I love is that it’s both a niche like a sub-category but it’s also mainstream.”

This year, Queen + Adam Lambert will embark on the ‘Rhapsody Tour’ including a massive x10 shows at London’s O2 Arena in June 2020. Adam’s new EP Velvet: Side A is available now.



