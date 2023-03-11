Gay Glossary: ATM, what does ATM mean?

ATM stands for “Ass to Mouth,” which is a sexual act where the penis or another object is inserted into the anus and then put into the mouth without washing or disinfecting it in between.

It is considered a risky sexual activity due to the potential for bacterial infection, and should be approached with caution and proper hygiene practices.

Do gay men do ATM more often then straight people?

There is no evidence to suggest that gay men engage in ass-to-mouth any more or less frequently than any other demographic. However since more gay men partake in anal sex it is likely that gay, bi, and men who have sex with men engage in ass-to-mouth action.

It is important to remember that sexual preferences and behaviors are highly individual and vary widely among individuals of all sexual orientations. Additionally, it is worth noting that any sexual activity, including ATM, carries a risk of bacterial infection and should be approached with caution and proper hygiene practices.

What are the risks of ATM?

The risks of ATM are real… so be careful!

Engaging in ass-to-mouth sexual activity can carry a number of potential risks, including the transmission of bacterial infections. This is because the rectum and anus naturally contain a large amount of bacteria, some of which can be harmful if introduced into the mouth or other parts of the body. Some specific risks may include:

Bacterial infections: If bacteria from the anus or rectum are introduced into the mouth or throat, it can lead to infections such as gonorrhea, chlamydia, syphilis, or E. coli. STI transmission: Engaging in ATM can also increase the risk of transmitting sexually transmitted infections (STIs) like HIV, hepatitis A, and hepatitis B. Oral health risks: In addition to the risk of bacterial infections and STI transmission, ATM can also potentially lead to oral health issues like gum disease, tooth decay, and bad breath.

Is there an ATM emoji?

Not really, but you could use this sequence to suggest you’re into ass to mouth. 🍑🍆👄, but you know it’s probs quicker to write ATM.

Who came up with the term ATM?

It’s unclear who exactly coined the term “ATM” for the sexual act of “ass to mouth.” Like many sexual terms and phrases, its origins are difficult to trace and likely developed over time within certain sexual communities.

