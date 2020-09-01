Here are all the LGBT+ films now available for NowTV. For gay and lesbian film on Netflix click here.
UPDATED September 2020
3 Generations
When a teen begins his transition from female to male, family secrets are revealed as everyone tries to come to terms with the decision.
GAY UK RATING: Not yet reviewed
Runtime: 88 minutes
Rating: 12
Genre: Drama / Trans
Year: 2019
Adam
Comedy following the journey of an awkward teenager named Adam, who is thrust into New York’s lesbian and trans activist scene.
GAY UK RATING: Not yet reviewed
Runtime: 91 minutes
Rating: 15
Genre: Comedy
Year: 2019
As Good As It Gets
Jack Nicholson and Helen Hunt are on Oscar-winning form as a cranky novelist and the struggling single mum he falls for. Bittersweet comedy. Strong language/mature themes.
GAY UK RATING:★★★★★
Runtime: 133 minutes
Rating: 15
Genre: Comedy
Year: 1997
Basic Instinct
Sharon Stone plays a bisexual crime novelist and murder suspect who enthralls police detective (Michael Douglas)
GAY UK RATING: Not yet rated
Runtime: 123 minutes
Rating: 18
Genre: Drama
Year: 1991
Becks
A heartbroken singer discovers her musical voice through an unlikely friendship when she moves back to her childhood home after a breakup.
GAY UK RATING: Not yet rated
Runtime: 90 minutes
Rating: 15
Genre: Drama / Lesbian
Year: 2017
Benjamin
Comedy-drama following the struggles of an up-and-coming filmmaker as he tries to balance a new romance and his movie’s release.
GAY UK RATING: Not yet rated
Runtime: 123 minutes
Rating: 18
Genre: Drama
Year: 1991
Black Swan
An Oscar-winning Natalie Portman plays a ballerina who mentally unravels as she pursues her dream role. Psychological drama.
GAY UK RATING: Not yet rated
Runtime: 103 minutes
Rating: 15
Genre: Drama
Year: 2010
Boy Erased
A Baptist pastor’s son is sent to conversion therapy when he’s outed as gay to his parents. Drama with Russell Crowe and Nicole Kidman.
GAY UK RATING: Not yet rated
Runtime: 110 minutes
Rating: 15
Genre: Drama
Year: 2018
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
A struggling writer turns to the art of deception to save her failing writing career, as she begins to forge letters by famous writers.
GAY UK RATING: Not yet rated
Runtime: 101 minutes
Rating: 15
Genre: Drama
Year: 2018
(The) Favourite
Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz compete for the favour of Queen Anne, portrayed by an Oscar-winning Olivia Colman. Black comedy from Yorgos Lanthimos.
GAY UK RATING: NOT RATED
Runtime: 93 minutes
Rating: 15
Genre: Bio/Lesbian
Year: 2018
Hocus Pocus
All hell breaks loose when witches Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are resurrected in modern-day Salem. Family comedy. Stars the gay icon Bette Midler.
GAY UK RATING: NOT RATED
Runtime: 93 minutes
Rating: PG
Genre: Comedy
Year: 1993
J.T Leroy
Kristen Stewart stars as a young woman who spends years pretending to be the famed author JT Leroy, a literary persona made up by her sister-in-law.
GAY UK RATING: NOT RATED
Runtime: 104 minutes
Rating: 15
Genre: Drama
Year: 2018
Lez Bomb
A woman brings her girlfriend home for Thanksgiving as she tries to come out to her parents. But an unexpected guest arrives and thwarts her plans.
GAY UK RATING: NOT RATED
Runtime: 86 minutes
Rating: 12
Genre: Comedy / Lesbian
Year: 2018
Lizzie
Thriller based on the infamous 1892 Borden family murders. Chloë Sevigny and Kristen Stewart star.
GAY UK RATING: NOT RATED
Runtime: 100 minutes
Rating: 15
Genre: Thriller / Lesbian
Year: 2018
Meangirls
A favourite amongst some in the gay community. Naive new girl Lindsay Lohan accidentally falls in with catty queen bee Rachel McAdams. Top teen comedy. Moderate language/mature themes/flashing images.
GAY UK RATING: ★★★★
Runtime: 93 minutes
Rating: 12
Genre: Camp Comedy
Year: 2004
Philadelphia
An Oscar-winning Tom Hanks stars as a gay lawyer fighting against wrongful dismissal with the help of attorney Denzel Washington.
GAY UK RATING: ★★★★★
Runtime: 121 minutes
Rating: 12
Genre: Drama
Year: 1993
Pimp
A struggling female pimp finds herself locked in a battle with a rival while trying to make a better life for herself.
GAY UK RATING: Not yet reviewed
Runtime: 81 minutes
Rating: 15
Genre: Drama
Year: 2018
Rocketman
The critically acclaimed biopic of Elton John’s life, starring Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell and Richard Madden.
GAY UK RATING: ★★★★★
Runtime: 116 minutes
Rating: 15
Genre: Biopic
Year: 2019
Riot Girls
When a mysterious illness wipes out all the adults, the kids left behind split into two groups – sparking a vicious war for territory and survival.
GAY UK RATING: Not yet rated
Runtime: 78 minutes
Rating: 18
Genre: Drama
Year: 2019
Saturday Church
A colourful, musical journey into the life of a shy boy who stumbles across a vibrant transgender community while trying to find his own identity.
GAY UK RATING: Not yet reviewed
Runtime: 79 minutes
Rating: 15
Genre: Drama / Transgender
Year: 2017
Sorry Angel
Moving drama in which a successful writer and single father strikes up an intense romance with an aspiring filmmaker in his early twenties.
GAY UK RATING: Not yet reviewed
Runtime: 127 minutes
Rating: 15
Genre: Romance
Year: 2018
Tell It To The Bees
Two women form a powerful bond but must keep their blossoming relationship secret in 1950s small-town Britain.
GAY UK RATING: Not yet reviewed
Runtime: 103 minutes
Rating: 15
Genre: Romance / Lesbian
Year: 2018
Tootsie
Dustin Hoffman plays an out of work actor who, out of desperation, pretends to be a woman to get a part on a soap opera.
GAY UK Rating: NOT RATED
Runtime: 112 minutes
Rating: 15
Genre: Comedy
Year: 1982