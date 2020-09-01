Here's the current list of gay, lesbian, bisexual and trans films available on Now TV .

UPDATED September 2020

3 Generations

When a teen begins his transition from female to male, family secrets are revealed as everyone tries to come to terms with the decision.

GAY UK RATING: Not yet reviewed

Runtime: 88 minutes

Rating: 12

Genre: Drama / Trans

Year: 2019

Adam

Comedy following the journey of an awkward teenager named Adam, who is thrust into New York’s lesbian and trans activist scene.

GAY UK RATING: Not yet reviewed

Runtime: 91 minutes

Rating: 15

Genre: Comedy

Year: 2019

As Good As It Gets

Jack Nicholson and Helen Hunt are on Oscar-winning form as a cranky novelist and the struggling single mum he falls for. Bittersweet comedy. Strong language/mature themes.

GAY UK RATING:★★★★★

Runtime: 133 minutes

Rating: 15

Genre: Comedy

Year: 1997

Basic Instinct

Sharon Stone plays a bisexual crime novelist and murder suspect who enthralls police detective (Michael Douglas)

GAY UK RATING: Not yet rated

Runtime: 123 minutes

Rating: 18

Genre: Drama

Year: 1991

Becks

A heartbroken singer discovers her musical voice through an unlikely friendship when she moves back to her childhood home after a breakup.

GAY UK RATING: Not yet rated

Runtime: 90 minutes

Rating: 15

Genre: Drama / Lesbian

Year: 2017

Benjamin

Comedy-drama following the struggles of an up-and-coming filmmaker as he tries to balance a new romance and his movie’s release.

GAY UK RATING: Not yet rated

Runtime: 123 minutes

Rating: 18

Genre: Drama

Year: 1991

Black Swan

An Oscar-winning Natalie Portman plays a ballerina who mentally unravels as she pursues her dream role. Psychological drama.

GAY UK RATING: Not yet rated

Runtime: 103 minutes

Rating: 15

Genre: Drama

Year: 2010

Boy Erased

A Baptist pastor’s son is sent to conversion therapy when he’s outed as gay to his parents. Drama with Russell Crowe and Nicole Kidman.

GAY UK RATING: Not yet rated

Runtime: 110 minutes

Rating: 15

Genre: Drama

Year: 2018

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

A struggling writer turns to the art of deception to save her failing writing career, as she begins to forge letters by famous writers.

GAY UK RATING: Not yet rated

Runtime: 101 minutes

Rating: 15

Genre: Drama

Year: 2018

(The) Favourite

Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz compete for the favour of Queen Anne, portrayed by an Oscar-winning Olivia Colman. Black comedy from Yorgos Lanthimos.

GAY UK RATING: NOT RATED

Runtime: 93 minutes

Rating: 15

Genre: Bio/Lesbian

Year: 2018

Hocus Pocus

All hell breaks loose when witches Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are resurrected in modern-day Salem. Family comedy. Stars the gay icon Bette Midler.

GAY UK RATING: NOT RATED

Runtime: 93 minutes

Rating: PG

Genre: Comedy

Year: 1993

J.T Leroy

Kristen Stewart stars as a young woman who spends years pretending to be the famed author JT Leroy, a literary persona made up by her sister-in-law.

GAY UK RATING: NOT RATED

Runtime: 104 minutes

Rating: 15

Genre: Drama

Year: 2018

Lez Bomb

A woman brings her girlfriend home for Thanksgiving as she tries to come out to her parents. But an unexpected guest arrives and thwarts her plans.

GAY UK RATING: NOT RATED

Runtime: 86 minutes

Rating: 12

Genre: Comedy / Lesbian

Year: 2018

Lizzie

Thriller based on the infamous 1892 Borden family murders. Chloë Sevigny and Kristen Stewart star.

GAY UK RATING: NOT RATED

Runtime: 100 minutes

Rating: 15

Genre: Thriller / Lesbian

Year: 2018

Meangirls

A favourite amongst some in the gay community. Naive new girl Lindsay Lohan accidentally falls in with catty queen bee Rachel McAdams. Top teen comedy. Moderate language/mature themes/flashing images.

GAY UK RATING: ★★★★

Runtime: 93 minutes

Rating: 12

Genre: Camp Comedy

Year: 2004

Philadelphia

An Oscar-winning Tom Hanks stars as a gay lawyer fighting against wrongful dismissal with the help of attorney Denzel Washington.

GAY UK RATING: ★★★★★

Runtime: 121 minutes

Rating: 12

Genre: Drama

Year: 1993

Pimp

A struggling female pimp finds herself locked in a battle with a rival while trying to make a better life for herself.

GAY UK RATING: Not yet reviewed

Runtime: 81 minutes

Rating: 15

Genre: Drama

Year: 2018

Rocketman

The critically acclaimed biopic of Elton John’s life, starring Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell and Richard Madden.

GAY UK RATING: ★★★★★

Runtime: 116 minutes

Rating: 15

Genre: Biopic

Year: 2019

Riot Girls

When a mysterious illness wipes out all the adults, the kids left behind split into two groups – sparking a vicious war for territory and survival.

GAY UK RATING: Not yet rated

Runtime: 78 minutes

Rating: 18

Genre: Drama

Year: 2019

Saturday Church

A colourful, musical journey into the life of a shy boy who stumbles across a vibrant transgender community while trying to find his own identity.

GAY UK RATING: Not yet reviewed

Runtime: 79 minutes

Rating: 15

Genre: Drama / Transgender

Year: 2017

Sorry Angel

Moving drama in which a successful writer and single father strikes up an intense romance with an aspiring filmmaker in his early twenties.

GAY UK RATING: Not yet reviewed

Runtime: 127 minutes

Rating: 15

Genre: Romance

Year: 2018

Tell It To The Bees

Two women form a powerful bond but must keep their blossoming relationship secret in 1950s small-town Britain.

GAY UK RATING: Not yet reviewed

Runtime: 103 minutes

Rating: 15

Genre: Romance / Lesbian

Year: 2018

Tootsie

Dustin Hoffman plays an out of work actor who, out of desperation, pretends to be a woman to get a part on a soap opera.

GAY UK Rating: NOT RATED

Runtime: 112 minutes

Rating: 15

Genre: Comedy

Year: 1982

