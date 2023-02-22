As it’s Aromantic Awareness week we thought we’d check out some books that feature aromantic storylines or characters. It turns out there is quite a number. We’ve found 5 well-rated audio and kindle books for you to read/listen to.

“The Lady’s Guide to Petticoats and Piracy” by Mackenzi Lee: This is a young adult historical fiction novel that features a protagonist who is aromantic and asexual.

“Every Heart a Doorway” by Seanan McGuire: This is a fantasy novel that features several characters who are aromantic, asexual, or both.

“The Life and Death of Sophie Stark” by Anna North: This is a literary novel that features a protagonist who is asexual and aromantic.

“The Cybernetic Tea Shop” by Meredith Katz: This is a science fiction novella that features a protagonist who is asexual and aromantic.

“Clariel” by Garth Nix: This is a young adult fantasy novel that features a protagonist who is aromantic.

“Aromanticism” by Sarah Schulman: This is a non-fiction book that explores the social, cultural, and historical factors that have contributed to the erasure of aromanticism as a valid identity.

“Not Your Villain” by C.B. Lee: This is a young adult superhero novel that features a protagonist who is aromantic and transgender.

“The Black Tides of Heaven” by J.Y. Yang: This is a novella that features a protagonist who is genderqueer, asexual, and aromantic.

“Mask of Shadows” by Linsey Miller: This is a young adult fantasy novel that features a protagonist who is genderfluid, asexual, and aromantic.

“Loveless” by Alice Oseman: This is a young adult novel that features a protagonist who is asexual and aromantic.

“The Ace of Spades” by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé: This is a young adult thriller that features a protagonist who is asexual and aromantic.

These are just a few examples, and there are likely many more books that feature aromantic characters or explore themes related to aromanticism. It’s important to note that while representation in media is important, each individual’s experience of aromanticism is unique, and not all aromantic individuals may identify with the way that aromanticism is portrayed in fiction.