It’s difficult to estimate the number of people who identify as aromantic because it is a relatively new concept and the term is still gaining awareness and recognition. However, there is a growing awareness and acceptance of aromanticism, and more people are identifying as aromantic or on the aromantic spectrum.

Some studies have suggested that a significant number of asexual people also identify as aromantic, and some studies have shown that asexuality is more common than previously thought. However, not all aromantic individuals may identify as asexual, and not all asexual individuals may identify as romantic.

According to a survey conducted by the Asexual Visibility and Education Network (AVEN) in 2014, about 23% of the asexual respondents also identified as aromantic.

It’s important to note that while aromanticism may not be as well-known as some other identities, it is a valid and important aspect of a person’s identity, and everyone deserves to have their identity respected and accepted.