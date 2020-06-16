Thanks to RuPaul’s Drag Race, drag has gone mainstream and those at the top of their game can be raking in tons of cash, especially if they post sponsored posts on their Instas.

The researchers at SlotsUp.com have crunched the numbers to rank 149 drag superstars based on their estimated Instagram earning prowess.

At the top of the tree is Season Six winner Bianca Del Rio, who can, according to the researchers be commanding nearly $7500 per sponsored post. Next is Trixie Mattel who can earn just over $7,000 per post.

With 2.2million followers, it’s season 6 superstar Bianca Del Rio that tops RuPaul’s Rich List, earning an estimated $7,378 per post!

…that’s 62 times more than the lowest-earning queen Kenya Michaels who could bank just $118 per Insta post.

RuPaul’s Richest Queens (according to Instagram)

What does RuPaul earn from sponsored posts on Instagram?

Well, according to research, RuPaul could be earning over $10k per post, while co-judge Michelle Visage could be banking $5K. RuPaul has over 4 million followers, while Michelle has 1.6 million followers.

However, RuPaul rarely, if ever, posts sponsored posts, but does use the platform to advertise his own podcasts and shows.

