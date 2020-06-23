The family of a teacher who was killed in Saturday evening’s knife attack in Reading have paid tribute to him saying that he was “beautiful, intelligent, honest and fun”.

The parents of James Furlong, Gary and Janet, said, “James was a wonderful man. He was beautiful, intelligent, honest and fun.

“He was the best son, brother, uncle and partner you could wish for. We are thankful for the memories he gave us all.

“We will never forget him and he will live in our hearts forever.”

Mr Furlong was killed alongside David Wails and Joseph Ritchie-Bennett, on Saturday evening in Forbury Gardens in Reading. According to witnesses at the park, their attacker approached them and others, with what has been described as a 5-inch knife.

Man arrested

A twenty-five year old man has been arrested in connection to the incident. He remains in custody.

The victims are due to have post-mortem examinations to take place this week to identify the cause of their deaths.

Detective Chief Superintendent Kath Barnes, Head of CTPSE, said: “This investigation is continuing at pace.

“We have a large team of officers and staff working to establish exactly what happened in the lead up to, during and after this incident.

“Our thoughts very much remain with the family and friends of those who have lost loved ones and those who have been injured and affected as a result of this tragic incident.

“I would ask both the media and the public again not to speculate on any aspect of this case at this time as this could have an impact on the ongoing investigation and any future court appearances.”

