Nearly 400 people have already donated to a fund to help families cover the costs of funerals.

An official fundraiser has been created by Reading Pride to help the families of James Furlong, Joe Ritchie-Bennett and David Wails who all sadly died after an attack in Reading over the weekend.

Reading Pride has already raised over £8,500 for the families of the three men who were killed in a terror incident. Nearly four hundred people have donated to the fundraiser, which has been created to help the families with the costs of the funerals.

Permanent Tribute

It is also hoped that the funds raised will go towards a permanent tribute to the three men in Forbury Gardens in Reading town centre, where the three were killed.

The fundraiser page has a statement which reads,

“With the tragic event within our community in Reading on Saturday 20th June 2020, we’re hoping to raise some money and funds to help support the families for funeral costs.

“As well as a permanent tribute within Forbury Gardens, so everyone has a physical memento to remember the tragic loss of lives that have occurred.”

Three died, multiple people were injured

James Furlong, Joe Ritchie-Bennett and David Wails were all enjoying an evening in Forbury Gardens when, according to witnesses at the park, their attacker approached them and others, with what has been described as a 5-inch knife.

Chief Constable of the Thames Valley Police said,

“Following the tragic incident in Reading on Saturday night in which three innocent members of the public sadly lost their lives, I wanted to message our wider Thames Valley community to provide some reassurance at this difficult time.

“At this time Thames Valley Police and Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE), who are leading the investigation into the attack in Reading, do not believe there to be a wider risk to the public. I would like to reiterate that there is nothing to suggest that anyone else is involved in this offence and we are confident this is an isolated incident. In the past when there has been a terrorist attack, at home or abroad, we have seen the national terror threat level change increase. That has not happened in this case, which is confirmation of the security services assessment following this incident.

“Nevertheless, I understand that this incident will have caused great concern and I would like to reassure you that my officers and staff continue to be present in your area, responding to emergencies and safeguarding the vulnerable. You may see more officers out and about during this time; do not be alarmed by this, they are there for your reassurance. Please do approach them if you have any questions or concerns.”

To donate, click here

