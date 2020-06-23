Family members of Joseph Ritchie-Bennet have paid tribute to the 39-year-old, saying that he was “the most loving person you could meet”.

Joseph’s father, Gary Ritchie, said, “I was absolutely blessed and proud to be Joe’s father for 39 years and we are heartbroken by what has happened”

Mr Ritchie-Bennett’s brother and sister in law, Stephen and Katy Bennett added, “Joe was the most kind, caring and loving person that you could meet. We are absolutely devastated and heartbroken. Joe will always be with us in our hearts.”

The attack, which happened on Saturday evening in Reading’s, Forbury Gardens has now been labelled as a terror attack, by Thames Valley Police.

A twenty-five-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the incident. He remains in custody.

The victims are due to have post-mortem examinations to take place this week to identify the cause of their deaths.

Detective Chief Superintendent Kath Barnes, Head of CTPSE, said: “This investigation is continuing at pace.

“We have a large team of officers and staff working to establish exactly what happened in the lead up to, during and after this incident.

“Our thoughts very much remain with the family and friends of those who have lost loved ones and those who have been injured and affected as a result of this tragic incident.

“I would ask both the media and the public again not to speculate on any aspect of this case at this time as this could have an impact on the ongoing investigation and any future court appearances.”

