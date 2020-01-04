We Are Gay UK

Matthew Morrison isn’t bothered if you think he’s gay (anymore)

In an interview the former Glee star said that people thinking that he’s gay doesn’t bother him, but it did at one point.

Matthew Morrison has revealed that it used to bother him if fans of his shows thought that he was gay, that is, until, he had a revelation.

In 2013 he put the record straight in an interview with the Huffington Post. When he was asked whether the public misconception about him being gay “bothered him” he replied, “I know my own truth. I’m in a great relationship with a woman.

“Maybe before it used to bother me. Then I was like, ‘This is so stupid that this bothers me. Some of my best friends in the world are gay, and if this is bothering me, then that means I have an issue with that.’

“Once I figured that out for myself, I thought, “I don’t care what anyone thinks about me.”

He then made it clear that he was an ally for the gay community and was “very proud” of his role in the community.

 

Of course, in 2019 these things really don’t or shouldn’t matter, but Matthew is married to a woman called Renee Puente. They were married in October 2014 on the island of Maui.

They had their first child together in 2017. In October Renee had a baby boy who they named Revel James Makai.

Yes, Matthew Morris is married to a woman called Renee Puente. Matthew and Renee got married in October 2014. The pair met at a celebrity party. Renee is a singer and model and comes from Hawaii. Before meeting Renee it is reported that he dated singer and actor Lea Michelle, who would go on to co-star with Matthew in the hit Fox show, Glee.

Matthew Morrison returns to BBC’s The Greatest Dancer in January 2020.

