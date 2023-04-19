Porn star, Casey Tanner dies, 28

Former gay porn actor Casey Tanner, also known as Slayde, has passed away at the age of 28.

We are very sad in sharing this news, which was announced by some of Casey’s industry colleagues and co-stars on social media.

While the exact details of his death are not yet known, Liam Riley and Lane Rogers (aka Blake Mitchell), both friends and former partners of Casey, confirmed the news on Twitter, and XBIZ has also confirmed it.

His boyfriend, took to the comment section of Str8UpGayPorn to say,

“I would like to inform you all that his death was not due to any overdose situation. He had heath problems that for many years had been progressing. The combination of multiple failed organs, and contracting pneumonia for about the last month of his life, I assure you he passed comfortably in hospice care.

“It is unreal the amount of love and outreach we have had, and im sure all can understand how it is challenging to get back to every message.”

Casey Tanner began his career in the adult film industry in 2013 and worked primarily with Helix studios. He collaborated with notable performers such as Calvin Banks, Max Carter, Grayson Lange, and Blake Mitchell, and many others. Casey retired from the industry around 2017 to relocate to San Diego and be with his partner. In addition to his work at Helix, he filmed three scenes for Icon Male in 2014 alongside Adam Russo, Ty Roderick, and Connor Maguire.