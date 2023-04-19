Which reality star has started doing gay porn?

Below Deck star Lobo is about to embark on a gay porn career

Lobo is best known for his appearance on the fifth season of Bravo’s reality television show, Below Deck. On the show, Lobo worked as a deckhand for the luxury yacht featured as the set and stage for the season’s action. Lobo enjoyed his time working on the show; he was able to bring all of his experience from working in the cruise and yachting industry to television. “The show was a great opportunity to explore something different. I met nice people and being recognized from TV is a humbling experience, to be sure,” Lobo says.

When his time on Below Deck ended, Lobo Carreira decided to take his creative energy in an adult-entertainment direction. He and his husband, Alex Ink, accepted an invitation to perform for Lucas Entertainment during the studio’s November 2022 production. “We wanted to explore the experience of being porn actors. So we decided to accept—the experience was on a professional level,” Lobo says.

Lobo returned to Lucas Entertainment in February 2023.

It was an easy decision for him to make, since he had an incredible experience the first time he worked with the studio. He especially enjoyed his time with the cast and crew, and never imagined he would make the strong bonds he did. And it is those bonds that are most important to him. “For me, that is the best part of it all,” Lobo says.

Advertisements

Lobo Carreira is a native of Portugal who boasts masculine good looks, a sculpted body and is well endowed.

When Lobo is not performing on camera, he enjoys hitting the gym, playing video games, and travelling the world with his husband. Lobo is completely versatile in the bedroom, and he finds himself attracted to strong and masculine men with ample muscles and big packages!

Advertisements

Want to see more pictures of Lubo click here (NSFW) to go to welovegayporn.com

Lobo Carreira’s debut scene—dropping on Friday, April 7th 2023—features co-stars Tomas Brand and Steven Angel. The scene will later appear in the movie, Bareback Auditions 23: Fucked Silly.