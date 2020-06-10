Tan France has become a US citizen - and vows to vote for change.

Tan France who is one-fifth of Netflix’s rebooted hit series, Queer Eye and Next In Fashion has become a citizen of the United States of America.

In an emotional post on Instagram the star, who grew up in UK city of Doncaster in the North of England, said that he would use his citizenship to flex his constitutional rights and “vote for change”.

According to the star, US citizenship is something that he’s been working towards for 20 years.

“Vote for the change I wish to see”

TAN has become a bit of a Netflix favourite as he now appears on Queer Eye and Next In Fashion.

The 37-year-old fashionista used his first Instagram post as a US Citizen to say that he would be exercising his “constitutional right as an American” adding that he would register to vote – and “vote for the change I wish to see in OUR nation”.

Stars congratulate Tan

The announcement from Tan, who has 3.7 million followers on Instagram, was greeted with excitement from his fans, who welcomed the star and his new-found allyship to the US. Both Justin Theroux and Courtney Cox congratulated him with a clapping emoji.

Queer Eye Co-star Jonathan Van Ness wrote, “There is no word or phrase I have strong enough to say how happy, proud, strong you are I have no words strong enough. Love you so much.”

The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Print

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...

You Might Like

A note from the editor. These are tough times for us all. Without a doubt. But we're here for you and want to continue being here for you for the foreseeable future. THEGAYUK.com needs your help to survive. Due to the nature of the articles that we publish, we find it very hard to monetize our site and have been heavily restricted by ad platforms. This leaves us two ways of making money to keep this site going. 1) We run an online shop which we encourage you to visit and if you can make a purchase and 2) We run popup shops at the prides we media partner with. As you'll no doubt be aware the majority of pride events have been cancelled or postponed for 2020, which leaves our site at risk of closure. Around 70 per cent of our funding comes from these popup shops. So we have a severe funding shortfall for 2020. If just 100 people who use this site each donated £2 per month we'd be able to pay for the hosting for the rest of the year - meaning we can continue to keep THEGAYUK online. Please, if you can, consider donating £2 or whatever you can to keep us going. Thank you. Jake