Pride in Skeggers 2024P

Organizers have announced that Skegness will host its first Pride event, titled “One Love by the Seaside,” on September 7, 2024.

The event, organized by East Coast Pride, will be free and feature entertainment. Organizers emphasize that “One Love by the Seaside” will offer a safe and inclusive space for individuals of all sexual orientations and gender identities.

With hopes of establishing an annual tradition, the event aims to foster love, respect, and unity along the coast, according to Matt Dickinson, the event’s producer. He expressed the event’s significance in providing visibility and support for individuals who may feel marginalized or isolated.

Skegness joins nearby Mablethorpe (June) and Scunthorpe (August) in hosting Pride events, with organizers citing early support as evidence of the event’s necessity in the area.

