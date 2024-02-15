Here's the lowdown on the best gay bars Nottingham has to offer. Get ready to werk it!

Alright, listen up! Nottingham might not be hogging the spotlight like London or Manchester, but let me tell you, it’s got some serious sass when it comes to its gay scene. Picture this: vibrant gay bars, buzzing nightlife, and a whole lot of rainbow love. We’re talking about a city that knows how to party, especially with its LGBTQ+ crew from Uni Of Nottingham and Nottingham Trent strutting their stuff. And oh honey, mark your calendar because every July, Nottingham throws down the fiercest Pride march you’ve ever seen!

Now, if you’re on the hunt for a hot spot to meet your match or just wanna spice up your nightlife game, look no further, darlings. Here’s the lowdown on the best gay bars Nottingham has to offer.

The G.O.A.T

Get ready to feast your eyes—and your taste buds—because The G.O.A.T. isn’t just slinging drinks, they’re serving up wood-fired pizzas that’ll make your heart skip a beat. I mean, who doesn’t love a little romance with a side of cheesy goodness, am I right?

But hold onto your wig, because the deals here are as hot as their pizzas! We’re talking £6 cocktails all day, every day—now that’s what I call a happy hour that never quits! And if you’re craving a little pizza action, how does a pizza and a pint, wine, or soft drink for a tenner sound? Available Tuesday through Thursday, and before 5pm on Friday and Saturday. Talk about bang for your buck! Check out their Facebook page here.

So, if you’re on the hunt for the ultimate gay bar experience in Nottingham—one that’s not only serving up delicious eats but also creating a cozy, welcoming atmosphere—look no further than The G.O.A.T. Trust me, it’s the place to be for food, fun, and fabulousness!

The New Foresters

The New Foresters? Oh, it’s not just any bar—it’s practically the heartbeat of Nottingham’s LGBTQ+ scene! Tucked behind the Victoria Centre right in the heart of the city, it’s like the North Star of fabulousness, guiding you to its rainbow-infused paradise no matter where you roam in Nottingham.

Let me paint you a picture: progress pride flags fluttering in the breeze, including those iconic trans and non-binary banners, giving you all the inclusive feels. And hold onto your wig, because they’ve just unveiled these dazzling rainbow angel wings against a lush grass wall—perfect for striking that fierce pose and flooding your socials with some serious glam!

Now, here’s the tea: The New Foresters has been slaying since 1958, serving as the ultimate gathering spot for Nottingham’s LGBTQ+ community. Trust me, darling, this isn’t just a bar—it’s a sanctuary of love, acceptance, and unapologetic fabulousness. So, what are you waiting for?

Add 18 St Anns Street, NG3 3LX to your GPS and let the fabulous journey begin!

The Lord Roberts

Let me spill the tea on The Lord Roberts—it’s like the hidden gem of Nottingham’s queer scene, even though it’s not officially flying the rainbow flag. Nestled snugly in Hockley, the heartbeat of Nottingham’s LGBTQ+ community, this spot is where all the cool kids flock.

Picture this: The Lord Roberts, managed by our fabulous gay fam, isn’t just a bar—it’s a vibe, it’s a lifestyle! And guess what? They’re not just about mixing drinks, honey; they’re about mixing communities. They’re the proud sponsors of none other than the Nottingham Lions, the local LGBTQ+ football champions, bringing folks together one match at a time.

But wait, there’s more! They’ve got quizzes that’ll tickle your brain, pop-up dog photography studios that’ll melt your heart (have you seen their Facebook page? Total cuteness overload!), and hey, let’s not forget the not-so-glamorous but oh-so-important sexual health clinic—they’re all about keeping you safe and sound, darling.

And let’s talk aesthetics, shall we? The Lord Roberts is serving up 1920s Art Deco realness, so you know you’re not just chilling at any old watering hole—you’re stepping into a time machine of style and sophistication.

So, if you’re ready to dive into a potentially fabulous experience, The Lord Roberts is calling your name. Trust me, it’s one of Nottingham’s best-kept secrets in the unofficially gay bar scene. Don’t miss out, darling!

The Hole In The Wall

Alright, let’s dive into the fabulousness that is The Hole in The Wall—because honey, this place is dripping with history and LGBTQ+ pride! Picture this: since 1984, it’s been waving the rainbow flag high and proud, serving as a beacon of acceptance and love right in the heart of Nottingham.

But wait, there’s more! In 2015, they cranked up the fun factor by hosting legendary lesbian pool nights—talk about making waves in the community! And guess who’s steering this ship of fabulousness now? None other than two fierce gay men who took over as managers in 2022, determined to make The Hole in The Wall officially LGBTQ+ friendly once again. Can I get a Yas, queen?

So, if you’re craving a taste of LGBTQ+ history and a whole lot of good vibes, look no further than The Hole in The Wall. Check out their Facebook page for all the latest tea, and mark your calendars for a night you won’t soon forget!

Oh, and don’t forget the address: 63 North Sherwood Street, NG1 4EZ. Trust me, darling, you won’t want to miss out on this iconic hotspot!

About the author: Jack Devon Sexper and sex-positive. All things cock, balls and booty. UK-based sex writer who's looking to bring good sex advice to the gay masses. Always up for trying something new! Send a message through his profile on THEGAYUK social.

