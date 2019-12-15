The African country of Gabon criminalised gay sex

Gabon has joined dozens of other African countries in making same-sex sexual relationships illegal.

Gay sex is now reportedly illegal in the African, predominately Christian country of Gabon. Being found guilty could see you landed with a six-month jail sentence and a fine of 5 million CFA francs (£6,400) reports The Independent.

According to the report the ban was introduced in July 2019. The minister of justice has apparently declined to comment on the ban.

Gabon joins 32 other countries on the continent which criminalises sex between men.

Silence from World Leaders

The news has had relatively little pick up in the international press and world leaders have remained largely silent in condemning Gabon’s government on criminalising gay people.

The UK’s own Gov website is out of the date – currently informing potential travellers that “same-sex sexual activity is legal in Gabon”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has yet to speak out over Gabon’s new anti-gay law.

