The UK is the 9th gay-friendliest place in the world

The UK has been ranked 9th in the Spartacus Gay Travel Index 2023, making it one of the top 10 best places in the world for LGBT+ travel.

The index, which is published annually by Spartacus International Gay Guide, ranks countries based on a number of factors, including legal protections for LGBT+ people, the availability of LGBT+-friendly services and facilities, and the level of LGBT+ acceptance in society.

Malta emerged as the indisputable champion for the first time during the EuroPride held in September 2023, reaffirming its selection as the ideal host nation.

Canada and Switzerland shared the second position, with Switzerland experiencing a significant increase in its score from seven to twelve points due to its adoption of equal marriage and a liberalized gender self-identification law for individuals aged 16 years and above.

Israel and Vietnam also made notable progress by outlawing ‘conversion therapy’, a harmful and discredited practice. To date, only 23 nations have prohibited this outdated treatment. Meanwhile, the Conservative government of the United Kingdom is slow to act on its commitment to ban conversion therapy across the country.

This year, the United Kingdom maintained its previous score and secured a joint ninth position along with Germany, Iceland, and Spain.

The UK scored highly in all of these areas, with particular praise for its legal protections for LGBT+ people and its vibrant LGBT+ scene.

Advertisements

The UK is one of the most progressive countries in the world when it comes to LGBT+ rights. Same-sex marriage has been legal in the UK since 2014, and there are no laws against discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity.

The UK also has a thriving LGBT+ scene, with a wide range of bars, clubs, and other venues catering to LGBT+ people. London is particularly known for its vibrant LGBT+ nightlife, and the city hosts a number of annual LGBT+ Pride events.

The Spartacus Gay Travel Index is a valuable resource for LGBT+ travelers, and the UK’s high ranking is a testament to its welcoming and inclusive environment.

Here are some of the best places to visit in the UK for LGBT+ travelers:

Advertisements

London : London is one of the most LGBT+-friendly cities in the world, with a wide range of bars, clubs, and other venues catering to LGBT+ people. The city also hosts a number of annual LGBT+ Pride events.

: London is one of the most LGBT+-friendly cities in the world, with a wide range of bars, clubs, and other venues catering to LGBT+ people. The city also hosts a number of annual LGBT+ Pride events. Brighton : Brighton is another popular LGBT+ destination in the UK. The city has a large LGBT+ population and a thriving LGBT+ scene. It was recently crowned the gayest place in the UK.

: Brighton is another popular LGBT+ destination in the UK. The city has a large LGBT+ population and a thriving LGBT+ scene. It was recently crowned the gayest place in the UK. Manchester : Manchester is a vibrant and cosmopolitan city with a strong LGBT+ community. The city has a number of LGBT+-friendly bars, clubs, and other venues.

: Manchester is a vibrant and cosmopolitan city with a strong LGBT+ community. The city has a number of LGBT+-friendly bars, clubs, and other venues. Edinburgh : Edinburgh is a historic city with a thriving LGBT+ scene. The city hosts a number of annual LGBT+ Pride events.

: Edinburgh is a historic city with a thriving LGBT+ scene. The city hosts a number of annual LGBT+ Pride events. Cardiff: Cardiff is the capital of Wales and a popular LGBT+ destination. The city has a number of LGBT+-friendly bars, clubs, and other venues.

Where is the worst place in the world for gay people to visit?

Unfortunately, there are still many places in the world where the LGBTQ+ community faces discrimination, persecution, and limited rights. Some of the countries with the worst gay rights records include:

Chechnya: The Chechen Republic, a federal subject of Russia, has been accused of conducting a violent campaign against gay men, including torture and extrajudicial killings. Saudi Arabia: Homosexuality is illegal in Saudi Arabia and can be punished with imprisonment, fines, or even death. Iran: Same-sex activity is illegal in Iran and can be punishable by death. LGBTQ+ individuals in Iran also face discrimination and harassment. Uganda: Homosexuality is illegal in Uganda and can be punished with life imprisonment. LGBTQ+ individuals in Uganda face harassment, discrimination, and violence. Nigeria: Same-sex relationships are illegal in Nigeria and can be punished with imprisonment, fines, or even death. LGBTQ+ individuals in Nigeria face discrimination, harassment, and violence.