It’s the moment many LGBT+ people have been waiting for – the easement of lockdown and the reopening of LGBT+ spaces, but things could be looking quite different as one bar in Birmingham has been explaining.

In order to keep in with COVID Secure government guidelines, bars, cafes and restaurants will have to adhere to strict restrictions and guidelines in order to keep new infections of COVID-19 to zero.

Contact details, hand sanitizer and table bookings

People who go to a bar will also have to give staff their contact details in order to help the government with their track and trace scheme.

We recently polled THEGAYUK readers on whether people were happy about handing over their personal details to businesses in order to aid with track and trace. The vast majority of people (68.7%) were not happy about having to give up their personal details and there have been many fears surrounding the security of data handled by businesses.

Missing Bar, one of Birmingham’s most popular LGBT+ bars has laid out some of its plans and policies to keep the public safe ahead of a planned opening on the 4th July.

They wrote,

“On entry to the venue one person from each household will be asked to supply contact details, this is to support the government’s Test and Trace initiative, this is compulsory to enter the bar.”

The bar also explained in its Facebook post that all patrons will have the house rules and government guidelines given to them on entry to the bar.

The bar has also initiated a table booking system otherwise tables will be on a first-come-first-served basis.

The bar also asked that all payments be made, where possible, with contactless technology and they even have a new app where drinkers can buy their drinks via their phones.

PPE (personal protection equipment) will, Missing Bar has said, be offered to customers and staff.

There will also be a dedicated staff member to clean the venue regular and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the bar.

Our priority is and always will be keeping you safe

Finally the bar owners, said,

Advertisements

“…we are trying to keep you safe and this is all very new to us, please be patient with us during this time. Our priority is and always will be keeping you safe.

“We can’t wait to see you”

The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Print

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...