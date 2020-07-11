One of the UK’s busiest gay bathhouses has announced its plans to open for the first time since non-essential businesses were ordered to close by the UK’s government.

As the UK’s businesses start, slowly to come back to life, after 100 days of lockdown due to the Coronavirus, many customers are eager for some businesses to re-open, particularly in the LGBT+ sector. One of the last business types to reopen is the sauna.

Now, Pleasuredrome in London has given fans of the gay sauna hope, by announcing it is planning to reopen and welcome back patrons by the middle of summer.

In a statement sent via its mailing list, Pleasuredrome, one of the UK’s busiest gay bathhouses announced its plans to reopen in August – although no specific date was given. We will, of course, update if a specific date is published. The sauna closed back on March 17th.

The pledge to reopen was made after the UK’s government said it was further relaxing restrictions on yet more businesses including swimming pools and gyms. These lifted restrictions only apply in England as the devolved administration in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are setting their own timetable for reopenings.

From the 13th July close contact services such as spas and massage parlours will be allowed open in England.

From the 25th July sport facilities and venues will be allowed to open, “subject to evidence closer to the time”

Many businesses in England have returned, albeit will COVID-secure restrictions including physical distancing measures and limiting the number of people permitted in the building. Bars and pubs were allowed to reopen last weekend, however, nightclubs are still not permitted to open.

