The first Pride event in the UK, known as the UK’s first official Gay Pride Rally, took place in London on July 1, 1972.

When was the first pride in the UK?

The event, organized by the Gay Liberation Front, saw around 2,000 participants marching from Trafalgar Square to Hyde Park. It was a significant milestone in the LGBTQ+ rights movement and marked the beginning of an annual tradition of Pride celebrations in the UK.

Since then, Pride events have grown in size, visibility, and importance, spreading to various cities and regions across the country. At last count, there were over 170 prides in the UK. The UK boasts two of the largest prides events in the world in London and Brighton.

What can you expect from a Pride in the UK?

Attending a Pride event is a unique and vibrant experience that offers a wide range of activities and celebrations. While each Pride event may have its own distinct features, here are some common elements you can expect:

LGBTQ+ Parades or March: Pride events often kick off with a colourful parade or march, where participants walk, dance, and celebrate through the streets. The parade showcases a diverse range of LGBTQ+ individuals, community organizations, allies, and floats representing different causes.

What should I take to a Pride event?

1) Raincoat

Pack a raincoat. I know it’s not sexy – make it a Vivienne Westwood if you have to, but the British weather can not be relied upon to be good. Make sure it has a hood – hair straighteners won’t work in the middle of a field in a portaloo.

2) Battery Powerpack

Smartphones are amazing at capturing the moment whether it’s through pictures, face time or you being able to update your social about who’s doing who. The only problem is the battery never lasts long enough. So grab a power source.

3) Medication

Only the legal sort. Take painkillers. Nothing kills the moment than a stinking hideous headache caused by whatever this year’s headliner is supposed to be. Also take any meds you take on a daily basis. Take a 24 hour supply – just in case you don’t go back to yours.

4) Secret Tenner

Stuff it in your pants, or your socks or secret it away somewhere else. You’ll never know when it might come in handy.

5) Uber

If you find yourself in a place you don’t know summon an Uber cab. If your area doesn’t yet have Uber then make sure you know the local cab firm’s telephone number or download their app. Make sure you have enough battery on your phone to make that call.

6) Sun protection

Despite the fact that it’s overcast you can still get burnt to buggery so make sure you wear sunblock. If you’re looking for a sunblock that doesn’t go all white and sticky so you look like a sweaty pig – we suggest Image Skincare Prevention + daily matt moisturiser – expensive but well worth the extra.

7) Condoms and lube

You might get lucky so bring some protection and you might even get lucky with more than one person so bring lots. If you don’t use them – share them with your mates – make sure they’re protected too!

8) Spare undies

If you end up at someone else’s place you might want to bring a spare pair of undies – you know so the walk of shame isn’t so Ewwww.

9) Antibacterial lotion

The last thing you want to do is pick up a bug from one of the many thousands of people who will attend Pride, so pick up some anti-bacterial lotion. Many of the portaloos provided at pride will also have anti-bacterial handwash for free.

10) Ear plugs

Protect your eardrums. Sounds from the stage could well permanently damage your hearing – with noises louder than a Jumbo Jet taking off.

