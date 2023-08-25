In South London, a distressing incident unfolded where two gay men became victims of assault, echoing the homophobic stabbing near The Two Brewers bar in Clapham that occurred a mere week earlier. The unfortunate recipients of this attack were Michael Smith and his partner Nat Asabere. Their ordeal unfolded while they waited for a bus around 11 p.m. in Brixton on Saturday, August 19.

This incident followed their participation in the UK Black Pride event earlier in the day.

The assailant, an unfamiliar man, confronted the couple, subjecting them to violence. Asabere was struck at the back of his head, while Smith endured a series of “three or four” punches to his face. Fearing for their safety, they managed to escape onto a bus. The extent of Smith’s injuries came to light only after they had fled, eventually leading to medical treatment.

Recounting the events to the BBC, Smith shared, “Fortunately, my instinct to flee kicked in, and we sought refuge on that bus. It was then that I noticed blood staining my shirt, leaving me bewildered about its source. The taste of blood in my mouth and its presence on my hands, along with the sensation of a significant split in my lip, became apparent.”

No Arrests Made

As of now, no arrests have been made, and law enforcement is treating this incident as an act of homophobia. This attack follows another disturbing event where two men were stabbed outside the Two Brewers in Clapham on August 13, just over a week prior. The victims of that incident were men in their 20s and 30s, attacked by an individual wielding a knife.

Authorities at the Metropolitan Police are actively pursuing the perpetrator.

Although the attacks transpired within close proximity and a short timeframe of each other, the Metropolitan Police do not believe there is a connection between the two incidents. The aftermath of the assault has left Asabere grappling with headaches, while Smith struggles to come to terms with the incident and its impact on him emotionally.

Smith expressed the growing concern over escalating anti-LGBTQ+ sentiments contributing to heightened hostility against the community. In response to this ordeal, he is raising funds for Stonewall, an organization dedicated to LGBTQ+ rights.

Reflecting on his decision to take action, Smith shared, “I had to channel all those complex emotions into something positive. That’s why I initiated a fundraiser and chose to speak out. I understood that if I kept silent, it would only eat away at me.”

Individuals with information regarding the attack are encouraged to contact the police at 101, referencing case number 8673/22AUG. For those who have witnessed or been victims of hate crimes, seeking help is strongly advocated. The police can be reached at 101, Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 for anonymous tips, or via the True Vision website. In emergencies, dial 999.

