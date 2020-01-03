When is Asexual Awareness week in 2020?

The Asexual Awareness week is an important part of the LGBT+ calendar and it takes place in October.

Asexual Awareness Week was first celebrated in 2010 and aims to bring awareness to asexual or Ace people in the LGBT+ community. It was founded to support and celebrate asexuality and gray asexuality by Asexual advocate Sara Beth Brooks in 2010.

In 2020 Asexual Awareness Week takes place on the last full week of October, meaning it will take place between 25th to the 31st of October (Sunday to Saturday)

What are the colours of the Asexual Pride flag?

The asexual pride flag consists of (from top to bottom) a black, grey, white and purple stripe. It was designed by an AVEN user named, “standup”, and first posted at 4:36 PM on June 30th, 2010.

Can you buy asexual jewellery or gifts?

