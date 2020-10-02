International Lesbian Day happens in October. Here's when and why it happens.

International Lesbian Day is an annual day to celebrate and bring visibility to lesbians in the LGBT+ community, it has been going since the 1990s. There is also the Lesbian Visibility Day, which has been observed since 2008.

In 2020 International Lesbian Day takes place on the 8th October 2020 and is mainly observed in Australia and New Zealand.

(C) BIGSTOCK / DEPOSITPHOTO

International Lesbian Day was first observed in the 1990s and was created to ensure the visibility of the lesbian community.

What are the colours of the Lesbian Pride flag?

There are, in fact, two lesbian flags. One is known as the Labrys flag, which features a battle-axe on a dark purple background. The other is what is considered the standard lesbian flag which consists of six shades of red and pink colours and a white bar in the centre. Sometimes it has a lipstick mark in the corner denoting that the holder is a “lipstick lesbian”.

Advertisements

-Advert-

Can you buy lesbian jewellery or gifts?

Yes, there are many stores which have gifts which have the lesbian colours assigned to them. Check out the amazing lesbian gift and jewellery range from our partner site, The Pride Shop.

To find out other days in the LGBT+ calendar click here.

The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Print

Pocket

