Ho Ho Ho

The Holi-gays are coming and Tis the season to slay, and we’ve got the ultimate Christmas gift ideas for the fabulous gay men in your life. From festive fashion statements to gifts that scream “extra,” our guide is filled with enough sparkle and spice to make even the sugarplum fairies jealous. Get ready to sleigh the gift game with presents as bold and brilliant as your favourite holiday playlist. So, buckle up, buttercup, because these Christmas gift ideas for gay men are about to sleigh your world and make this Christmas the most fabulous one yet! 🌈🎁✨

Christmas gift ideas for gay men

RuPaul

RuPaul is undoubtedly a cultural touchstone for the gay community at the moment. Since the launch of RuPaul’s Drag Race, the world-famous drag queen’s popularity has soared. We love this RuPaul jigaw (under £15) for a start, but there’s also this RuPaul pin badge which is under £5 and numerous books for any RuPaul fan.

LGBTQ+ Coconut Bracelet

The world-famous gay flag was created back in 1978. Since then it has been used as a way to show support and solidarity with the gay community. Originally it had 8 coloured stripes, but a later version cut that number to 6 stripes. These awesome rainbow bracelets (under a tenner) capture the original colours of the Gilbert Baker flag and the 6-stripe version. This particular one is made from coconut wood and has a single rainbow resin bead.

These bracelets are handmade in the UK by members of the LGBTQ+ community. Buy from THE PRIDE SHOP

Kinky Bear

These bondage bears are cuteness in bear form. Even The Most Extreme Fetishist Will Appreciate These bondage-loving teddy bears. There’s Charlie Chains, Sal The Slave, Freddie Flogger, Bound Up Billy, Gag Ball Gary and Gimpy Glen. They’re all extremely cuddly and cute and priced at £23.99

Rainbow Keyring from Lego Bricks

These Rainbow keyrings made by THE PRIDE SHOP from official Lego blocks are an awesome way to show someone you care. Each keyring uses a coloured Lego block to create the LGBT Rainbow flag. They are stuck down so they won’t come apart in your pocket. Buy from Etsy

Gay Men’s Flag

Did you know that gay men or men who love men (MLM) have their very own flag – aside from the standard rainbow one? Yes! You can find out about the gay man’s flag here, but in the meantime check out the full MLM range here.

Patrick Devon Naughty Mugs

We love these gay erotic art mugs from our very own sex and relationship expert Patrick Devon. He’s created these very sexy mugs which feature a pop art depiction of men having sex.

Not for the faint arted… or those who work in a very public office.

Check out the Patrick Devon Erotic Mug range here from THE GAY SHOP All under £15

BinGay Bingo Game

This totally gay bingo game (£22.00) houses a wealth of queer history’s heroes – activists, artists, comedians, writers, philosophers, musicians and poets. These icons of the LGBTIQ+ community have championed civil rights, radically increased queer visibility and provided means of escapism through their soul-affirming artistry. With 8 double-sided randomized bingo cards, 48 tokens of queer heroes, and instructions for play. Buy from THE PRIDE SHOP

Naughty Dice

Behind Closed Doors 4 Sex Dice is an exciting way to spice up your sex life! Roll the dice and see what new pleasures await you and your lover. Looking for Christmas gift ideas for gay men, then maybe a saucy, sexy and naughty game is the way to go!

Coffee Table Books

Really neat Christmas gift ideas for gay men could include a collect of coffee table books. Elevate your coffee table with a touch of diversity and pride by exploring our curated collection of LGBTQ+ Coffee Table Books. From captivating photography to compelling stories, these visually stunning books celebrate the rich tapestry of LGBTQ+ history, culture, and experiences. Showcase your support for love, equality, and inclusivity with these beautifully designed and thought-provoking books that make for both a meaningful and stylish gift for any occasion.

Gift Card

Can’t decide what to get him, why not try a gift card from The Pride Shop. Available as a digital/same-day gift option or a physical card that can be sent directly to him. Buy from THE PRIDE SHOP

Freddie Mercury

Freddie Mercury is a classic gay icon and his music can speak volumes to the LGBTQ+ people in your life. Luckily we’ve found there are loads of great gift ideas from Jigsaws, books and even pin badges dedicated to his legacy.

Neon Rainbow Light

We’re in love with these Rainbow Neon lights. Perfect for the office, bedroom or living room. It’s battery-operated and can be powered by USB.

Sounds Gay I’m In

We’re totally here for anything that sounds gay… so this Sounds Gay I’m In Range are a perfect gift idea for anyone who likes the sound of doing something gay. This coaster is currently £3.50

Underwear

Now normally buying underwear for men is so cliché, but swap out a pair of ratty briefs for a cheeky jockstrap or even a thong and suddenly it’s a tree-mendous idea!

Feeling in the Christmas spirit? Check out our Christmas recipes to cook up a festive feast at home.

