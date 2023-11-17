They're gonna love you...

Buckle up, fabulous folks! Brace yourselves for a dazzling guide to gift ideas for our incredible non-binary pals. Explore chic accessories and gender-neutral glam that will elevate your gifting game. This article is your passport to a world of stylish surprises—prepare for a ride filled with sass, style, and heaps of sparkle! 💫🎁

Here are 10 Non-Binary Christmas gift ideas for gender non-conforming folk

Coffee Table Books

Kick off your gift-giving extravaganza with a coffee table book that’s a total game-changer. Our curated selection includes must-haves like “The Queer Bible,” “Queer X Design,” and “The Queen’s English.” These titles bring a uniquely queer perspective, perfect for your discerning non-binary, trans, or genderqueer loved ones. Explore THE PRIDE SHOP’s full LGBTQ+ book collection for more fabulous finds. 🌈📚

Five-year journal

As we evolve in understanding our identities, journaling becomes a valuable tool for self-reflection. Introducing the One Line A Day (five years) diary – a brilliant solution for the time-strapped adventurer. Capture your thoughts, track your journey, and celebrate every step. Diaries make thoughtful Christmas presents for our non-binary explorers. 📖🌟

Drag Match

Step into the dazzling world of Drag Match, a fabulously fierce card game that challenges you to pair up the queens and kings with their jaw-dropping out-of-drag looks. Featuring 50 cards capturing stunning before and after transformations, accompanied by insightful texts from Greg Bailey of Alright Darling. Unleash your memory prowess in this chic memory game or explore our other LGBTQ+ games and puzzles for a splendid gaming experience. 👑🃏✨

Handmade cluster/charm non-binary earrings – perfect Non-Binary Christmas gift ideas

Elevate your style with these exquisite handmade non-binary flag-inspired charm/cluster earrings, crafted with love in the UK. Adorned with silver-plated fish hook backs and paired with rubber stoppers, these earrings make a perfect non-binary gift or a delightful treat for yourself. Explore our range, also available in transgender, gender fluid, and rainbow colors. 🌈✨🎁

Huge cracking hand fan

Behold our BIG and BOLD Huge Non-Binary Pride Cracking Fan, a whopping 33cm x 66cm of fabulousness! Get ready to make a monumental statement and stay cool in the most eye-catching way possible. This fan’s impressive size and cracking mechanism are designed to demand attention, unfurling into a magnificent display of vibrant colors that proudly showcase the significance and beauty of the Non-Binary Pride flag. YASSSS QUEEN! 👑🌈😎

Non-Binary AF mug

Speak your truth with the Non-Binary AF Mug! This bold design lets everyone know that you’re non-binary AF, no more, no less. Sip your favorite beverage with pride and make a statement that reflects your authentic self. Cheers to embracing your identity in a straightforward and fabulous way! ☕🌈✨

Pronoun Badge

Put an end to misgendering with these they/them pronoun badges! The perfect stocking filler for your non-binary friends, these badges are a stylish and effective way to communicate pronouns. Show support for gender inclusivity and help create a world where everyone is recognized for who they are, these are a perfect Non-Binary Christmas gift ideas.

A small accessory with a big impact! 🎁🌈💙

Ribbon Flower in a tin

Introducing an exclusive gift idea from The Pride Shop: Forever flowers made from ribbon, presented in a tin box. Available in the progress flag, gender fluid, and genderqueer flags. Handmade with love, these everlasting blooms are a brilliant way to express, “I see you, I respect you, and I love you.” Give a gift that lasts as a beautiful symbol of affirmation and admiration. 🌈💐✨

Non Binary Bracelets

Wrap up the love with our Non-Binary bracelets, showcasing the non-binary flag! These make fantastic stocking fillers and offer a perfect way to show your non-binary friends and family that you care. Gift them a piece of affirmation and style, letting them carry the colors of their identity with pride. 🌈🎁💙

Gift card are great Non-Binary Christmas gift ideas

Stuck on what to gift? Why not go for a Pride Shop gift card and let your loved ones choose for themselves? With a variety of options, they’re sure to discover the perfect Christmas present ideas for non-binary people. We even offer physical cards for a touch of festive flair! 🌈🎁✨

