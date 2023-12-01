Jingle all the gay......

Step aside, chestnuts roasting on an open fire – it’s time for a Big Gay Christmas playlist that’s dripping in glitter and wrapped in a rainbow bow. We’re diving into the most fabulous, the most extra, and the undeniably gayest Christmas songs that have ever jingled their way into our festive hearts. From diva duets to campy carols, get ready for a sleigh ride through a wonderland where tinsel is the only acceptable accessory, and Mariah Carey reigns supreme. It’s a gay celebration of holiday tunes that would make even the most stoic sugar plum fairy twirl with joy. Let the gayest Christmas playlist commence! 🌈🎄✨ #SlayBellsRing #QueerHolidayHarmony

Mariah and Ariana with Jennifer Hudson: Oh Santa

Why this track is topping the list: Because let’s face it, every gay couldn’t stop raving about Mariah and Ari’s epic whistle harmony. It’s the diva duet we didn’t know we needed, and now we can’t get enough! 🌟🎤 #WhistleGoals #MariahAndAriMagic

Lady Gaga: Christmas Tree

Why this bop made the cut: Serving major The Fame vibes (hello, 2008 throwback!), this track is the ultimate cheeky delight. With lines like “Ho ho ho, under the mistletoe / Yes, everybody knows / We will take off our clothes” and “My Christmas tree is delicious,” it’s a festive feast of sass straight from the pop queen herself. 🎄🎶 #GagaVibes #CheekyChristmasJams

Ariana Grande: Santa Tell Me

Why this anthem earns its spot: Because, let’s be real, every fabulous soul can vibe with the “Santa, tell me if you’re really there / Don’t make me fall in love again if he won’t be here next year” chorus. It’s the queer holiday mood we’ve all felt at least once! 🎅❤️🌈 #SantaSpillTheTea #RelatableJams

WHAM!: Last Christmas

Why this classic earns its spot: Because, let’s be real, this timeless masterpiece sounds just as hauntingly beautiful today as it did over three decades ago. Plus, it’s the Christmas anthem that sparked a gazillion covers. It’s the gift that keeps on giving, darling. 🎄🎶 #TimelessTunes #CoverWorthyClassic

Kelly Clarkson: Underneath The Tree

Why this track secures its spot: Because Kelly is sneakily making a play for Mariah’s Queen of Christmas throne. The vocals are fierce, the holiday vibes are strong, and somewhere in the festive universe, there’s a diva duel for the crown. 👑🎄 #KellyVsMariah

Amy Winehouse: I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus

Why this song is on this list: Because every Amy song we have is a treasure.

Katy Perry: Cosy Little Christmas

Why this track sleighs on our list: Because Katy Claus gifted us a quirky and up-tempo holiday anthem — complete with a campy music video to jingle all the way. It’s festive, it’s fab, and it’s Katy in her holiday prime! 🎄🎁 #KatyClausMagic #CampyChristmasVibes

Sia: Santa’s Coming For US

Why this bop is on the list: Because it’s not just a dancy delight; it’s the ultimate test of gay lyrical prowess. Watch the fabulous spectacle as fellow queers try to keep up with the lyrics and realize they’re in for a jolly challenge. It’s the perfect blend of dancefloor magic and lyrical hilarity! 💃🎤 #DanceAndLyricStruggles #GayKaraokeRealness

Jake Hook: Hey Santa! Bring My Baby Back.

One of our own… I mean he’s singing about being a good boy…. purlease. We know the score honey.

Eartha Kitt: Santa Baby

Why this classic graces our list: Because, darlings, nearly every pop diva has taken a swing at this tune, but not a single one has twirled close to the enchanted original by Eartha Kitt. Her rendition is a bewitching spell that no cover can quite replicate. 🌟🎤 #EarthaMagic #OriginalDivaDelight

Cher and Rosie O’Donald: Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)

Why this anthem made the cut: Because it’s basically “Believe” dressed up in a fabulously glittery Christmas ensemble! Cher, but make it festive. 🌟🎄 #BelieveInChristmasMagic #GlitteryTunes

Britney: My Only Wish This Year

Why this tune reigns supreme on the list: Because in that extra fabulous corner of gay heaven, this song is on a festive loop during the holiday season. It’s the heavenly anthem that keeps the gay joy flowing in style. 🌈🎄 #GayHeavenPlaylist #FestiveFabulosity

About the author: Jack Devon Sexper and sex-positive. All things cock, balls and booty. UK-based sex writer who's looking to bring good sex advice to the gay masses. Always up for trying something new! Send a message through his profile on THEGAYUK social.

