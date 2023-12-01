Stocking fillers for gay guys all under £20

Get ready to sleigh the gift game because we’re about to spill the tea on the hottest stocking fillers for gay men. Whether you’re shopping for your GBFF, partner-in-crime, or treating yourself (because, duh, you deserve it!), we’ve got the lowdown on the sassiest, classiest, and just downright fabulous gifts that will have your stockings slaying this holiday season. From glittery gadgets to gay-tastic trinkets, this list is serving up all the sparkle and shimmer you need to sleigh in style. Get ready to unwrap the magic, darling! 💅🏳️‍🌈

Top and Bottom Mugs

You can buy the Top and Bottom mug separately (£8.99) or as a 2 mug set (£15.99) if you know a gay couple! The set would make stocking fillers for gay men – who like to spill the tea.

Coasters

Who doesn’t love a cheeky coaster? The Pride Shop sells a whole variety of them from famed visual artist, Dean Morris. You could get Alexa Send Wine or a Totally Gay or an I Love Cock one! £3.25 each.

Game On Bitches

Take your game to the next level with this deluxe set of playing cards. Housed in an eye-catching box with gold foil, this 54-card deck features humorous expletives, elegant calligraphy, and classic designs with a modern twist. With gold metallic accents throughout and top-quality cardstock, this portable deck is sure to delight card players of all suits. £10.99

Gay Socks

Let your gay friends show their gayness through the subtlety of socks! THEGAYSHOP has a range of gay socks. These are probably the least offensive of them all!

Sexy Truth Or Dare

We all know the game, Truth or Dare – but dare you play the raunchy version of this game? Each player takes it in turn to pick a straw/stick and either reveals the truth that’s written on the stick or play the dare that is written on it. Games, particularly naughty ones make great stocking fillers for gay men.

Gay Bear Keyring

We love these super cute teddy bear keyrings. This super cute teddy has the iconic rainbow flag embroidered on its belly and has a standard keyring attachment for adding to your set of keys. This little buddy will keep you company and also means that it will be harder to lose your keys! £5.99

Sex Snap

Who cares about winning? In this game, it’s the taking part that counts. This X-rated twist on the classic game of Snap is all about speed, spontaneity and paying close attention to the sex positions on the cards. £6.99

One Line A Day Memory Book

This stunning journal is a simple and rewarding way to record and reflect on five years of memories. The pages offer space to write a brief line each day, while allowing you to compare today’s events with your notes from the same date in years past. With exuberant artwork by Kindah Khalidy on the cover and interior, and with foil accents and a ribbon page marker, this keepsake journal will brighten all your days. We think that journals can make ideal stocking fillers for gay men. £14.99

Queer Eye Button

Celebrate your love for all things Queer Eye with this officially licensed talking button, featuring inspirational and fun phrases from Jonathan, Tan, Bobby, Antoni, and Karamo. Includes a 48-page mini-book with profiles of the Fab Five, fun facts about the show, and full-colour photos. £9.99

Erotic Gay Sex Mug

There are four designs by visual artist Patrick Devon. These mugs depict gay men having sex, inspired by real-life couples. Deeply erotic and very visually pleasing. Erotic art makes sexy stocking fillers for gay men, particularly if they’re open-minded and don’t work in a large office where the office Karen is sure to take offence. £12.99 each

Schitts Creek Book

I love this book for you – you can fold it into your Christmas stocking. So simple. This book contains over 150 of the finest quotes from the most infamous riches-to-rags story a small town has ever seen. From side-splitting bickering between David and Alexis and Roland Schitt’s political wisdom to Johnny Rose’s solid business advice and of course, Moira’s many regaling turns of phrase. Whether you need a pick-me-up or a well-timed put-down, let the eclectic cast of Schitt’s Creek guide you on your way. £5.99

Check out our Christmas recipes and our Christmas survival guide.

