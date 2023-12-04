Fuming fans took to X formerly Twitter to vent about not getting Girls Aloud tickets last week, as a number of fans were left queuing for hours on Ticketmaster for the site to then crash. To add salt to the wound, overpriced resale tickets for the pop group’s reunion are already sweeping social media.

With many left with no choice but to turn to resale sites to buy their tickets, they could become prime targets for scammers. The experts at Scams.info have provided some helpful tips on how to detect a scam to ensure you don’t fall for one.

Top 5 useful ways to avoid a reseller site scam…

Pay attention to the payment method

When shopping for resold tickets online, it is crucial to make payments through the actual website itself. Often online scammers might put pressure on a buyer not to use a site’s secure payment methods, and instead pay through a bank transfer before the product has been seen or received. Such seller practices should always raise a red flag. Try to avoid sellers advertising through social platforms such as Facebook, X [Twitter], and Instagram.

Demand current photos of the product

Whatever ticket you’re trying to purchase, request that the seller send you a recent photo of it or a screenshot of the ticket confirmation. Ask them to set the printed-out ticket(s) or confirmation next to a piece of paper with your name written on it, for example. If they’re unwilling to do so, chances are they don’t have the product at all, so don’t proceed with the transaction.

Look out for extremely low-priced products

Tickets sold for unbelievably low prices are a definite warning sign. Do your research and look around other websites to check the average price of the tickets you’d like to buy. With the demand for sold-out shows always set to be so high, resold tickets will most likely be overpriced. Remember: if the price seems way too good to be true, it most likely is.

Check the seller’s profile

Ideally, the seller should have reviews on their profile from previous buyers that you can read. Also be aware of too many positive reviews which sound the same. Inspect the profile carefully for anything that might look suspicious and if you see something, don’t risk buying from that seller.

Decline overpayments if you’re the seller

While it might not happen too often, scammers may target sellers as well. They may pay more than the set price and then say they’ve made a mistake before asking for a partial refund. The seller will send the refund, only to discover the original payment had been cancelled. If a person is acting suspiciously when you decline an overpayment and ask for the correct amount, it could mean they’re a scammer!

