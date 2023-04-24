Lesbian Visibility Week is a week-long celebration of lesbian identity, visibility, and empowerment. It was founded by DIVA publisher Linda Riley in 2020 to celebrate and raise awareness of the experiences, challenges, and achievements of lesbians and all LGBTQ+ women and non-binary people. The week aims to increase the visibility of lesbians in various spheres of society, including politics, media, culture, and the arts. It is typically observed in the last week of April each year. There are also Lesbian Visibility Days in July and October.

Here are 12 awesome lesbians to celebrate Lesbian Visibility Week

Hannah Gadsby, the acclaimed Australian stand-up comedian, is using their platform to advocate for trans rights. Gadsby publicly criticized Netflix for featuring Dave Chappelle, who made a number of derogatory jokes about the trans community in one of his specials for the streaming service.

Jill Scott, the esteemed footballer, was a member of the England Women’s team that won the Euro 2022 championship, and later became the reigning champion of the jungle in the popular TV show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Lady Phyll Opoku-Gyimah, the co-founder of UK Black Pride, was instrumental in the organization’s record-breaking event in 2022, which attracted over 25,000 participants. She was also awarded an honorary doctorate by London South Bank University in recognition of her contributions to the community.

Lea DeLaria, a butch icon, has been a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community since the 1980s and continues to use stand-up comedy as a form of activism.

Lena Waithe, a screenwriter, producer, and actor, is committed to increasing the representation of people of colour and queer artists in the film and television industries.

Lily Tomlin, the celebrated comedian, actor, and star of “Grace & Frankie,” has used her platform to speak out against anti-trans legislation in Florida, describing the proposed bills as a “travesty.”

Mary Trump, the lesbian niece of former US President Donald Trump, worked tirelessly to campaign against her uncle and his bid for re-election.

Mhairi Black, the youngest person ever elected to the UK’s House of Commons, is a vocal advocate for trans rights and has fought for reforms to the Gender Recognition Act.

Raven-Symoné, the iconic Disney star, used her influence to pressure her employer to publicly condemn Florida’s discriminatory “Don’t Say Gay” bill in 2022.

Rosie Jones, a British comedian and actor with cerebral palsy, is a strong advocate for greater representation of people with disabilities in the comedy industry. She is actively working to break down barriers and promote inclusivity in the field.

Wanda Sykes, an actor, comedian, and writer, is using her platform to advocate for LGBTQ+ equality for all members of the queer community. She is committed to promoting inclusivity and diversity within the LGBTQ+ movement.

Stormé DeLarverie was a butch lesbian and a prominent LGBTQ+ rights activist. She is often credited with playing a significant role in the Stonewall uprising, which was a turning point in the LGBTQ+ rights movement. According to Stormé and many eyewitnesses, her scuffle with police on the night of June 28, 1969, outside the Stonewall Inn in New York City, was the catalyst that ignited the uprising, inspiring the crowd to resist and fight back against police oppression. Stormé passed away on May 24, 2014, at the age of 93.

