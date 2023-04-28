Porn star, Kyle Ross and his dog die in terrible car crash

Helix star, Kyle Ross and his beloved dog have reportedly died after a tragic apparently solo car accident in Florida, USA.

Ross, who had won multiple awards, acted in over 100 scenes, and had a biographical novel written about him, retired from performing in 2020.

Recently, he announced his retirement from his corporate position at Helix, which took place last month.

The studio Tweeted “We are heartbroken to confirm that Aaron Cumbey aka @KyleRossXXX has passed away as the result of a solo car accident this past weekend, no foul play is suspected. His family is devastated and asks for privacy

during this time. We love you Kyle”

In the past few weeks, Helix has mourned the loss of two of its porn stars, Kyle Ross and Casey Tanner, who passed away following a long illness.

Kyle Ross, who had been with the studio for more than 12 years, was arguably their most famous and productive model, and the news of his death has elicited numerous tributes from fans and colleagues.

Among those paying tribute is Max Carter, who was Ross’ former boyfriend and close friend.

As this is a developing story, further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

