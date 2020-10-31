The star says it was due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The TOWIE star, Bobby Norris, says he was “declined” by an NHS Hospital for an ultra-sound to check for a lump he found while checking himself for signs of cancer.

A shocking side-effect of the COVID-19 pandemic is that some people are being turned away from treatment or health checks like Bobby recently discovered.

In a video, the reality star turned anti-bullying advocate said that he had found a lump while checking himself. He went to see his GP who referred him to a hospital for an ultrasound for further exploration, however, the referral was “declined” with Bobby saying that it was due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Fortunately for Bobby, he was able to afford a private screening, which he said he knew he was in a privileged position to be able to afford, but admitted that he was “terrified” to go for the scan.

Again, fortunately, Bobby’s lump turned out not be something for concern, but the experience has obviously left the star shaken. and determined to share with fans, how important it is for people to check themselves for signs of cancer.

He went on to explain how important it was for guys to check themselves every month for lumps and bumps and said, “if you find something go to the doctor, get it checked”.

