On the DL

Ummm, yes. In fact, many many people who use Grindr do so discreetly.

When you open Grindr, you’ll likely come across profiles without photos or those using only a torso image or unrelated pictures. These are discreet users, often indicating their intention by including “DL” in their profile or using words like “discreet.”

There are various reasons why someone might choose to use Grindr discreetly. As always, if you’re unsure or have doubts about the information shared by someone you’re chatting with on a dating app, it’s best to block them and avoid meeting up. You can find more dating app safety advice here.

How to use Grindr discreetly

And if you’re a discreet user, there’s a hack you can use to disguise the famous Grindr mask on your phone’s screen, by using the Discreet App Icon.

The Discreet App Icon (DAI) provides the option to alter the appearance of your Grindr app icon on your smartphone, ensuring your privacy. This feature is accessible on both Android and iOS platforms and is free for all users.

To configure your DAI, follow these steps:

Tap on your Profile icon. Access Settings ⚙️. Scroll down to the Security section. Choose the Discreet App Icon. Select your preferred Grindr app icon appearance on your device.

Explore the available icons based on your device type, including iOS and Android, and find troubleshooting steps if needed.

