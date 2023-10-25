This hack is gonna save you lots of time

So, you’re trawling on Grindr and the very standard convo goes something like this:

Hey Hey Horny Yes… Into?

That “into” can turn into a bit of a ballache if you have a list of things that you’re into, willing to try or dying to do with someone new, but can’t be bothered to write it out each time. Especially if like us, it’s pretty extensive.

Sure you could just send the standard “wank, suck, fuck” reply, but wouldn’t it be cool to let the guy(s) you’re chatting to know exactly what you’re looking for?

So, we have a suggestion. Introducing The List.

“The List”

It’s a prewritten list of all your turn-ons and what you’re looking for that’s ready to go at a moment’s notice.

It’s really simple and easy to do, plus it’s a great conversation starter.

Simply open up your phone’s notes app and list those kinks and quirks. You can be as specific as you want or leave a couple of things out, for later conversations. Even if you’re a basic member (like us) you can actually save it as a “saved phrase”. If you’re a Xtra member you can save more than one phrase.

Getting what you want

Using The List or saved phrases, firstly saves a lot of time, not having to type it out over and over and secondly, you’re putting it all out there, increasing your chances of a) getting exactly what you want and b) finding someone who’s into the same things as you.

As it is, you shouldn’t really spring fetishes or sexual kinks on a hookup when you’re actually in person, unless it’s part of a wider conversation.

Ideally, you need to lay all of that out before you set off so that the person you’re going to hook up with is informed.

You’re very welcome.

About the author: Jake Tell us something about yourself.

