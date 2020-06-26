""I apologise. I'm deeply sorry for the hurt and damage that I caused"

Drag Race favourite Alaska Thunderfuck has issued a statement in which she addresses her past actions including jokes about sexual assault, trans issues and race.

In the statement on Twitter, the performer admitted that although it was never her intention to cause harm, her intention was not important adding, “it was my privilege that allowed me to only get away these things but be applauded for them”.

Alaska rose to fame during the 5th series of RuPaul’s Drag Race, where she placed runner up. Since then she has amassed a worldwide audience of over 2 million on her social platforms, including Instagram and Twitter.

“I used racial and transphobic slurs and made jokes about sexual assault”

She starts off by writing,

“In past performances, I used racial and transphobic slurs and made jokes about sexual assault. I have also used racist imagery in past looks”.

She continued, “I apologise. I’m deeply sorry for the hurt and damage that I caused in making these stupid harmful negligent choices.

“I take full responsibility for everything I have done in my past. I have learned that is essential to use my art and my privilege and my platform to make people empowered, uplifted and strong”.

