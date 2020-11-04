Nope, it's nothing to do with exams in this context.

Decoding “A Levels” – if you see “A Levels” in someone’s dating, hook up or even sex-worker profile here is what it means.

Simply put it means Anal Sex and has nothing to do with the exams that school leavers take before heading off to university!

Mostly used in the UK and traditionally used by sex workers to show that they offer anal sex as one of their services. Not every escort site uses the term, but you can still see it on sites like Vivastreet.

