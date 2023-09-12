One of the UK’s busiest gay sex shops, in Manchester, CloneZone has suffered 5 terrifying attacks on its shops. The latest attack was in broad daylight while the shop was open.

The latest attack on the shop happened on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at around 2 pm.

Clonezone, located on Sackville Street in the heart of Manchester City centre, fell victim to an act of vandalism.

Preliminary investigations into this incident indicate that two individuals, riding a motorbike, approached the store. Their initial attempt to shatter the windows, fortified with iron bars due to prior assaults on the establishment, proved unsuccessful. Subsequently, they resorted to hurling objects at both the entrance doors and the security apparatus affixed outside the premises.

This destructive act resulted in an estimated £3,500 worth of damage.

#APPEAL | We are investigating a fifth attack that happened on Sackville Street, in particular Clonezone, from yesterday afternoon.



Happening in broad daylight, officers are hopeful witnesses were present and are urging them to come forward.



More here ➡️ https://t.co/LhcRc7pYYU pic.twitter.com/WKNrkql7my — Manchester City Centre Police (GMP) (@GMPCityCentre) September 11, 2023

Detectives, following a review of the CCTV footage, have reason to believe that the motorbike employed in this attack is the same one used in a previous incident back in May 2023. They are now seeking assistance from the public in locating this particular bicycle.

Chief Inspector Steve Wiggins of GMP’s City Centre Neighbourhood Team, said:

“So far, we have arrested a person but we know that there is someone out there who knows where this bike is and who it belongs to and we are urging them to reach out to us.

“We appreciate that the images in the CCTV image are not of the best quality, but we are releasing them in the hope that someone was able to witness this attack and can come forwards with information.

“The attacks are very specific, with all five attacks showcasing the same style of offending to one specific shop, with offenders arriving on bikes and causing significant damage. We are keen to find out the motivations behind the attacks which will assist us with tracing those responsible and bringing them to justice.

“This is the fifth attack on this business in the last four months and this cannot continue. We are doing everything in our power to investigate the incidents whilst protecting the business.

“We have a dedicated specialist unit investigation in addition to patrols being conducted by neighbourhood officers, and we hope this goes someway to reassure the local community that we are committed to protecting the public.

“The neighbourhood officers who are out and about are approachable so please come and speak to us if you have any concerns or information that may help us.

“Community intelligence is crucial for us to focus these patrols in the right areas at the right times to catch individuals involved in crime so please report anything which appears suspicious and out of the ordinary to police.

“Crimestoppers is offering a £2,000 reward for information given to them directly that that leads to the arrest and conviction of any involved. This information can be passed anonymously through the Crimestoppers independent charity on 0800 555 111. “Information regarding the bike or if you can identify the men in the image information can also be passed by calling officers on 0161 856 3345 or via 101.”

