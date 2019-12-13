Gothy Kendoll calls gay Tory voters “f*ggots”

(C) BBC

The Drag Race UK contestant Gothy Kendoll has hit out at gay Conservative voters calling them a slur word.

In the tweet sent just a few days before the General Election the 22-year-old drag queen, who was the first queen to be eliminated from the debut series of Drag Race UK, said, “gays vote labour, faggots vote tory”.

A few days later the drag queen then asked her 24.7K followers “why do all gay tories look the same”.

why do all gay tories look the same — GOTHY (@gothykendoll) December 12, 2019

While some users agreed with the entertainer, others questioned why she used the slur, one wrote, “Unfortunately I see no joke, I spend my time within school teaching today’s young people not to use that word.

“It’s not a joke it’s a word used to bring people down, people of the LGBT+ community.”

Unfortunately I see no joke, I spend my time within school teaching today’s young people not to use that word. It’s not a joke it’s a word used to bring people down, people of the LGBT+ community. — Daddies2george (@Daddies2George) December 13, 2019

Another added, “I like the sentiment but please reword it. We can’t keep using that horrible F word”

Others branded the tweet disgusting, to which Gothy replied that it was a “joke”.

THEGAYUK.com reached out to Gothy Kendoll for comment.

