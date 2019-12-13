LGBT+ social group blasted for “mocking” Diane Abbott

A tweet sent by All Together which used a picture of Labour MP Diane Abbott was branded racist and sexist by some followers, which the group itself said was “ludicrous”.

The All Together group, which boasts around 4000 members, has been blasted by Twitter users after it shared a photo of Diane Abbott purportedly wearing two left shoes.

The photo which many users are now claiming is a photoshopped, fake picture.

All Together tweeted a well-circulated picture of the MP’s feet, asking if any of its followers had “pulled a Diane Abbott” after watching an all-night election special.

“Who stayed up late watching the #GeneralElectionResults? … ” Anyone so tired they pulled a #DianeAbbott and put 2 left shoes on this morning? “

Who stayed up late watching the #GeneralElectionResults? … 😴 💤



Anyone so tired they pulled a #DianeAbbott and put 2 left shoes on this morning? 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ACrlv1BiV8 — AT: All Together (@AllTogetherLGBT) December 13, 2019

However, users and followers were quick to tell the group to delete the tweet branding the tweet “unfunny” and adding to the mountain of racist and sexist abuse that the North London MP deals with on social media.

“It’s Fake”

It's fake.

It's also not funny. — Frosty the Snowmosexual ☃️ (@frosted_north) December 13, 2019

“Mocking”

Come on, you’re better than this. I’m not exactly Diane Abbott’s biggest fan, far from it, but let’s not lower ourselves to mocking her. She gets a hell of a lot of vile abuse so let’s not add to it. We’re better than that. — 🎁🎄Ni-Jingle Bells Soooouuuttthh 🏳️‍🌈🎄🎁 (@nothing_human) December 13, 2019

Another user said that they were left “disgusted” that the tweet was sent from an organisation which says it promotes inclusivity.

This woman puts up with endless racist messages and constant harassment. This is disgusting from a profile that promotes inclusivity. Delete this, delete your account. — Aaron (@captain_az) December 13, 2019

One commenter wrote about how Diane Abbott has been an LGBT+ advocate.

This is photoshopped. The attacks on Diane are racist and sexist. Diane has been a fighter for equality for the LGBT+ community since before you were born lads. It's the wrong day, but most days would be wrong to post this. — Danielle Cornish-Spencer (@daniellewas) December 13, 2019

One user blasted the group saying that the group need to “studied” for “tearing down a black woman”.

The itching need you have to bully a black woman needs to be studied. The picture isn’t even real but you have such an obsession with tearing down a black woman that you’ll post this for a total of 44 likes.. racist little scumbag. — joe (@jsweetxe) December 13, 2019

“The page is apolitical, it always has been”

THEGAYUK.com reached out to All Together for comment, who said that the reaction against their tweet was an “overraction” and that the post was meant to be “light-hearted”.

It also said that the “accusations of amplifying racial bullying of Dianne are ludicrous” before reaffirming that the political stance of the group is “apolitical”.

“Poor taste, maybe? An overreaction. Definitely. A light hearted post, turned sour and twisted by others. The accusations of amplifying racial bullying of Dianne are ludicrous. “The language used by others to validate their distaste is what should be studied. The page is apolitical, it always has been. “If you’re that sensitive today over a post regarding a woman who put 2 left shoes on, put your phone down”.

