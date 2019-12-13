We Are Gay UK

LGBT+ social group blasted for “mocking” Diane Abbott

A tweet sent by All Together which used a picture of Labour MP Diane Abbott was branded racist and sexist by some followers, which the group itself said was “ludicrous”.

The All Together group, which boasts around 4000 members, has been blasted by Twitter users after it shared a photo of Diane Abbott purportedly wearing two left shoes.

The photo which many users are now claiming is a photoshopped, fake picture.

Advertisements
Embed from Getty Images

All Together tweeted a well-circulated picture of the MP’s feet, asking if any of its followers had “pulled a Diane Abbott” after watching an all-night election special.

“Who stayed up late watching the #GeneralElectionResults? …

” Anyone so tired they pulled a #DianeAbbott and put 2 left shoes on this morning? “

However, users and followers were quick to tell the group to delete the tweet branding the tweet “unfunny” and adding to the mountain of racist and sexist abuse that the North London MP deals with on social media.

“It’s Fake”

“Mocking”

Another user said that they were left “disgusted” that the tweet was sent from an organisation which says it promotes inclusivity.

One commenter wrote about how Diane Abbott has been an LGBT+ advocate.

One user blasted the group saying that the group need to “studied” for “tearing down a black woman”.

“The page is apolitical, it always has been”

THEGAYUK.com reached out to All Together for comment, who said that the reaction against their tweet was an “overraction” and that the post was meant to be “light-hearted”.

Advertisements

It also said that the “accusations of amplifying racial bullying of Dianne are ludicrous” before reaffirming that the political stance of the group is “apolitical”.

“Poor taste, maybe? An overreaction. Definitely. A light hearted post, turned sour and twisted by others. The accusations of amplifying racial bullying of Dianne are ludicrous.

“The language used by others to validate their distaste is what should be studied. The page is apolitical, it always has been.

“If you’re that sensitive today over a post regarding a woman who put 2 left shoes on, put your phone down”.

Start the conversation!

LGBT+ media is under threatCan you help?

We’re aiming to be ad-free and we can with your help. With Facebook and Google hoovering up most of the ad spend in the UK, it’s never been harder to be a publisher – let alone a niché publisher.

If you like what we do please consider helping us out so THEGAYUK can continue to exist.

DONATE NOW

Never see this message again.

Let's talk dataTo continue using this site please read the following information

This site, like almost every other site on the web, collects certain amounts of data about its users. Including analytical data about where you are, the browser type you are using and how many pages you view. Unless you specifically sign up to any of our services all of this information is non-identifiable, which means although we know you've visited our site - we don't know who you are.

Some of the advertising partners that we use will also collect information about you. Allowing us to collect the data we need in order to run this site is mandatory and cannot be opted out of. If you are unable or unwilling to accept this policy, please click away now.

If you sign up to any of our services including our mailing list - we promise to keep any details you provide to us safe - and you can, of course, request that they are deleted at any time.

CLICK TO SEE GDPR POLICY

Never see this message again.

Seems you really like us!Keep us in your box - sign up to a free newsletter

%d bloggers like this: