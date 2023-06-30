Just Stop Oil threatens action over Pride In London sponsors

Pride In London may be in for a bit of trouble this weekend over taking money from sponsors such as United Airlines.

The Pride event could find itself in the headlines once again after the protest group, Just Stop Oil published a list of demands on Twitter, insisting that they may take action if the demands are not addressed.

Taking to Twitter Just Stop Oil made 3 demands of Pride In London. The group said that if they were not met, “we may or may not take action at this weekend’s events”.

Just For Oil also suggested that the Climate Crisis was the biggest threat to LGBT+ rights, due to social collapse.

The letter to Pride has apparently been penned by LGBTQ+ members of Just Stop Oil.

Pride In London have yet to respond to the letter.

Advertisements

Pride In London’s sponsors for 2023 include Tesco, WeWork, Netflix, Coca-Cola, Transport For London, Playstation, OpenReach, intuit QuickBooks, IHG Hotels and Resorts, Durex and Cisco.

About the author: TheGayUK Team The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Print

Pocket

