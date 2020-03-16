A bar, popular with the LGBT community in Cardiff for 25 years is set to close in May 2020.

Minksy’s showbar in Cardiff is set to close after 25 years after the new owner of the building decided not to renew the lease, according to the bar’s management.

Speaking about the decision to close the doors, the bar’s owners, Owen Sendell and Nathan Barker said,

“It is such a shame that we are having to close our doors at our current premises, we are going to miss providing top quality entertainment to Cardiff and our visitors from further afield”

However, all is not lost as the pair are looking for another venue in Cardiff to continue the legacy, they added,

“We’re currently looking for another venue so that we can continue to provide Cardiff with amazing shows.

“We’re currently looking for another venue so that we can continue to provide Cardiff with amazing shows. Entertainment Manager Gavin Wilson said “We’ve lined up a top evening of entertainment for our big send off.”

The last shout

The last night Minsky’s will be open to our customers will be Saturday 9th May 2020. We’ll have entertainment from Opal Fruits, Jolene Dover, Dr Bev, and Mary Golds and a whole host of other entertainment starting from 7:30pm.

Tickets are £5 for standing, £10 for silver and £25 for gold. For more information visit www.minskys-showbar.co.uk

Advertisements

The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.