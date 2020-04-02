Reality star, Nathan Henry has left fans incredibly thirsty after posting a photo which, let’s face it, left NOTHING to the imagination.
Nathan Henry, most famous for his stint on the reality show, Georgie Shore has wowed his fans after posing to his 1.5 million fans on Instagram, in nothing but his tight grey, Calvin Klein underwear.
He was actually posting about a competition to win £1000 in cash, but fans had more on their mind as they commented on the star’s rather pronounced bulge.
The post gained over 27,000 likes and a lot of appreciation for the pose, with fans saying that Nathan looked “gorgeous” and one excitedly pointing, “Jesus he is packing”.
Well quite.
View this post on Instagram
Chance to win £1000 cash and a Luxury item from Gucci or Louis Vuitton💥 – Me and @o.liver have teamed up for this giveaway – All you have to do to enter is.. 1⃣ Like this post 2⃣ Follow @o.liver 3⃣ Tag 2 Friends in HIS recent post – Winner be announced live @o.liver Instagram on the 10th April through an Instagram random comment picker. Good luck😎
In the past, Nathan, who came out as gay in 2015, hasn’t been afraid to show off a bit of skin for his fans. In 2016 he paid homage to Kim Kardashian and posed completely nude on his social media and in 2018 he shamelessly disrobed to sell some beautiful water bottles.