The COVID-19 pandemic has left no industry untouched as millions of people find themselves out of work or furloughed by their companies, and the adult industry is no different.

A number of gay porn studios have announced that they are cutting down the number of new scenes available to their subscribers – as many have now stopped production altogether until it is safe to continue producing content again.

Across the globe, sex workers and adult performers have found their work potential decimated as lockdown and physical distancing measures brought in by governments as a means to “flatten the curve” of new COVID-19 infections, mean that they aren’t able to work in the normal way.

According to Porn blog StraightUpGayPorn, studios like Falcon and Nextdoor have announced that they are cutting the number of scenes they are making available to their subscribers.

Men.com has said it will only release four updates per week, Sean Cody has said it will only release one scene a week.

Of course, many porn stars are now working separately from studios on their own sites or via OnlyFans.

Seancody.com has apparently limited new scenes to once a week. Of course, there’s a huge back catalogue of scenes to watch!

Last year we spoke to porn star Troy Turner what it was like to run his own porn studio on the OnlyFans’ platform. Read his interview here.

