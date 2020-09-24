They do hope to reopen once restrictions end... whenever that may be

With a “heavy heart” Mary’s in Cardiff have announced that they are unable to keep the doors open after the latest restrictions for hospitality venues were announced earlier this week.

Many bars and restaurants have reopened in the last month, many spending hundreds if not thousands of pounds becoming compliant to Government guidelines on being “COVID-secure”.

A 10 PM curfew, along with other restrictions on the number of patrons bars can serve has left many venues struggling to make money.

In a statement on social media the Cardiff bar, which is a popular venue with drag acts and cabaret performers said that due to the 10 PM closure times announced, that the bar would have to remain closed during the enforced period.

“Not financially viable”

They said, “It is with a heavy heart that we have to inform all our customers that due to the 10 pm closure notification that was imposed on us, that Mary’s will be closed during this period of time as it’s not financially viable for us to try and trade, maintain turnover and monitor costs with a 10 pm closure.”

The bar had reopened once the rest of the hospitality industry was permitted to do so, and the management said that the team had worked hard to make the venue COVID-secure and work within the restrictions, “with panache”.

They added, “It has been hard to operate Mary’s without the rest of our team, our DJ’s, Entertainment but we have done so and we have conformed fantastically to the new ways of operating

“I like to think that even without our entertainment we still ensured you all enjoyed your visit to Mary’s”

Fans are supporting the bar

Fans of the bar were quick to let bar management that the community was behind the venue and fully supportive.

One user added, “Sad to hear but once you’re reopened, we will be back. The whole community is behind you!” Another said, “I’m really saddened to read this and hope that you’ll be back soon. So many members of our community are behind you with their full support.”

