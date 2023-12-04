LOVE IT...

★★★★★

Are you a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community with a penchant for tarot readings? Well, brace yourself because the ultimate fusion of queerness and tarot landed in your vibrant shopping universe last year and it’s still making our queer little hearts sing!

Ash & Chess, the powerhouse behind The Gay Agenda and a stellar LGBTQ+-owned stationery brand, has unveiled the highly anticipated Queer Tarot deck.

After months of teasing on their social media channels, the dynamic duo, Ashley Molesso and Chess Needham, a queer and trans couple, graced us with an utterly gay tarot deck back in 2022.

This deck is a kaleidoscope of bold colours and pride-flag imagery, fulfilling the desires of our gay hearts that have been yearning for such a creation. While some modern decks feature LGBT+ representation in select cards, the Queer Tarot goes above and beyond, portraying exclusively gay, trans, and queer individuals in every single card. It’s a challenge to articulate, but fellow LGBTQ+ individuals will undoubtedly recognize the indescribable magic that this deck captures—the essence of queer joy.

Trust me, there’s not a single straight vibe in sight.

Curious to know what I, a gay tarot card reader, really think about this wonderfully queer deck?

Well, I’m head over heels for it. I love the colours, the vibe and the overall feel of this tarot pack. If you’ve been on the hunt for a tarot deck that authentically reflects you and your community, your quest officially concludes here.

Keep scrolling to dive into the vibrant world of the Queer Tarot. 🏳️‍🌈🔮✨

Advertisements

What’s in the box?

Created by queer and trans artists, this reimagining of the classic figures in the Major and Minor Arcana showcases a wide range of gender expressions and sexual orientations and incorporates queer history and iconography throughout.

Each card in Queer Tarot is based on real LGBTQ+ people and celebrates a full range of races, ethnicities, gender identities, sexual orientations, sizes, and abilities.

Advertisements

Illustrated: 85 colour illustrations Pages: 176 Dimensions: 162x127mm

Where to buy?

THE PRIDE SHOP sells this item cheaper than most shops including Amazon. You can get it under the RRP here. Plus you’ll be supporting an LGBTQ+ company.

About the author: Jake Tell us something about yourself.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Print

Pocket

